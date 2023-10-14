Noah Dettwiler pays his dues - optimism prevails

Qualifying in the Moto3 World Championship in Mandalika/Indonesia brought no improvement for Noah Dettwiler, the 18-year-old is on the last grid position in his second Grand Prix on Sunday.

At his GP debut at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg in August, Noah Dettwiler showed promising signs with 20th place in the race and respectable lap times. This weekend, the rider from Solothurn, who normally competes for the Spanish team Cuna de Campeones in the FIM JuniorGP, will ride on the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit as a replacement for regular rider David Salvador (knee injury) in Alain Bronec's CIP Green Power team, for which he will contest the entire 2024 World Championship on a KTM.

On Friday, Dettwiler lost 0.88 sec to team-mate Lorenzo Fellon and 2.444 sec to the top in the combined timesheet from FP1 and FP2. At the same time, he expressed optimism that a big step forward would be possible on Saturday. The realisation failed: Noah lost in Q1 as 14th and last 1.804 sec on the best and almost 8/10 sec on Fellon.

The Swiss has to start his second Grand Prix from the very back and is accordingly dissatisfied. "In FP3 I had a great feeling and was able to close the distance to first a lot," Dettwiler told SPEEDWEEK.com, who was 1.7 sec back. "In the afternoon we tried something, but I couldn't adapt to it. Then I made another mistake and lost the group. Nevertheless, I am positive for the race. I will take the feeling from the morning with me, then it should be good. The start and the first lap are important, then I want to ride with the group."

Because of the heat and almost 60 degrees Celsius asphalt temperature, the 18-year-old is not worried. "Drink a lot and have a good dinner, then it should be fine," he grinned.

Moto3 result Q2, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Moreira, KTM, 1:39.085 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.040 sec

3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.225

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.278

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.283

6th Furusato, Honda, + 0.284

7th Holgado, KTM, + 0.341

8th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.358

9th Nepa, KTM, + 0.381

10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.388

11th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.465

12th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.675

13th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.728

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 0.825

15. Aditama, Honda, + 0.933



Also:

29. Dettwiler, KTM