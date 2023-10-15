Mandalika: Moreira wins, Holgado and Sasaki miss out

World Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) missed out on his fourth pole position in a row at the Indonesian GP. Because Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets-MSi) was another 0.040 sec faster in qualifying on Saturday - and also prevailed in a crazy race.

The other title contenders were Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) in 7th and 11th place on the grid. But that wasn't all: Sasaki crashed on the way to the grid on the inspection lap and then, to make matters worse, apparently had no gear engaged at the start.

Holgado showed a strong performance and fought for the win for long stretches, but then collected two long lap penalties (the second converted into a 3-second penalty). As a result, Masia extended his World Championship lead to 16 points, even in sixth place.

Switzerland's Noah Dettwiler paid an apprenticeship fee: he started his first Grand Prix with his future World Championship team CIP Green Power from 29th and last place on the grid and also brought up the rear in the race in 26th place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Moreira takes the lead from pole, Masia drops back to 7th - also behind Holgado. Sasaki even slips out of the top-20 after a problem at the start.



1st lap: Moreira leads ahead of Veijer. Behind him Holgado works his way up to 3rd place with a double overtaking manoeuvre against Alonso and Ortolá. 5th Masia, 9th Öncü.



2nd lap: Holgado takes the lead! Followed by Veijer, Moreira, Alonso, Masia, Muñoz, Furusato.



3rd lap: Veijer in the lead for the first time! Holgado, however, counters again at the end of the lap. Ortolá has to take two long-lap-penalties for a false start and after the first diversions he is already pushed through from P8 to P19.



Lap 4: Hard highsider by Ana Carrasco in turn 10. She is taken to the medical centre for a check.



Lap 5: It's still close in the leading group. Holgado now leads ahead of Masia, Alonso, Veijer, Moreira, Muñoz and Öncü. A small gap is opening up on the next group with Kelso, Bertelle and Co.



Lap 7: Masia in the lead for the first time, but in turn 16 Holgado once again finds a way past.



Lap 8: Holgado holds on to the lead, Veijer takes over second place with a remarkable double manoeuvre. The leading group is getting bigger as Bertelle is closing in with Furusato and Kelso in tow. Rueda (11th) is also fighting for the lead.



9th lap: Sasaki is only in 20th place.



10th lap: Crash of Adrian Fernández, who has taken over the Leopard Honda from Tatsuki Suzuki.



Lap 11: Holgado holds the lead, with Veijer, Moreira, Masia, Muñoz, Alonso lurking behind. The top 6 are 0,7 sec apart. Furusato, Bertelle and Öncü form the first trio of the chasers.



Lap 12: Scott Ogden crashes in turn 16.



Lap 13: Moreira takes over at the front of the group of six.



Lap 14: Holgado is off the inside of the track in turn 9 and takes over first place by taking a shortcut. He doesn't let himself drop back and gets a long lap penalty for it!



Lap 15: Moreira deliberately goes wide and falls back because he also took the shortcut.



Lap 16: Holgado drops back to 10th place, a good two seconds behind, due to the long lap.



17th lap: Masia leads ahead of Muñoz, Alonso, Moreira, Veijer, Furusato, Öncü, Bertelle - and Holgado fights back and finds the connection!



Lap 18: Strong comeback from Holgado, who moves up to 5th place and is now back in full contention for the podium places.



19th lap: Next long lap penalty for Holgado! In the leading group it's all over with ten riders within one second, Moreira is leading.



Last lap: Several changes of lead and position, but in the end Moreira is in front, followed by David Alonso and David Muñoz. Holgado crossed the finish line in ninth place, but did not complete the long lap and was therefore classified as 14th.

Result Moto3 race, Mandalika (15.10.):

1st Moreira, KTM, 20 rds.

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0,107 sec

3rd Muñoz, KTM, + 0.130

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.190

5th Rueda, Honda, + 0.483

6th Masia, Honda, + 0.544

7th Furusato, Honda, + 0,811

8th Öncü, KTM, + 0,855

9th Ortolá, KTM, + 1,164

10th Nepa, KTM, + 1,253

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,346

12th Toba, Honda, + 1,447

13th Rossi, Honda, + 1,815

14th Hogado*, KTM, + 4,018

15. Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9.094



Also:

18th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 19,692

26th Dettwiler, KTM, + 39,844



*= 3-second penalty

Moto3 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Masiá, 209 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 192. 4th Alonso 180. 5th Öncü 155. 6th Ortolá 152. 7th Moreira 128. 8th Rueda 111. 9th Muñoz 102. 10th Nepa 96. 11th Toba 91. 12th Veijer 76. 13th Artigas 65. 14th Yamanaka 63. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 48. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Furusato 27. 20. Bertelle 26. 21. Odgen 21. 22. Kelso 20. 23. Migno 17. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 313 points. 2. Honda 250 3. Husqvarna 211. 4. GASGAS 197. 5. CFMOTO 71.



Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 269 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 266 points. 3. Leopard Racing 259. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 248. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 243. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 199. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 139. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 56. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Honda Team Asia 31. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 22.