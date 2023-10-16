Noah Dettwiler (KTM/26th): "A great experience".

Noah Dettwiler braked twice at the Mandalika GP and finished in 26th place, 39.8 sec behind. But he remained positive and was happy to now know his GP team for 2024.

After a respectable 20th place as a wildcard rider at the Austrian GP, where he left five regular riders behind him, Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler could not get beyond 26th and last place in his second Moto3 World Championship appearance at the Mandalika Street Circuit.

The rider from Solothurn, who lives with his parents in Spain, replaced the injured David Salvador in Alain Bronec's CIP Green Power KTM team at the 15th Grand Prix of the season. "I had a reasonably good start and was able to ride with the group in front of me and also do some duels. But then I braked on the third or fourth lap in the second to last corner. As the track is very dirty on the outside, I had to open up the line and go straight over the kerbs," Dettwiler described. "I lost a lot of time because of that, and while I was trying to catch up with the group afterwards, the same mistake happened again."

"After that I had a pretty lonely race. I still didn't give up, I went through with it. I think I can still be happy with the weekend. Because we improved. It was also nice and great to get to know the CIP team. For whom I will contest the entire World Championship in 2024. My thanks also go to Alain Bronec's team for letting me ride here. It was certainly a great experience. I'm looking forward to working with them next year."

Moto3 race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Moreira, KTM, 20 Rdn in 33:19.002 min.

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.107 sec

3rd Muñoz, KTM, + 0.130

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.190

5th Rueda, KTM, + 0.483

6th Masia, Honda, + 0,544

7th Furusato, Honda, + 0,811

8th Öncü, KTM, + 0,855

9th Ortolá, KTM, + 1,164

10th Nepa, KTM, + 1,253

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,346

12th Toba, Honda, + 1,447

13th Rossi, Honda, + 1,815

14th Holgado*, KTM, + 4.018

15. Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9.094



Also:

18th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 19.692

26th Dettwiler, KTM, + 39,844



*= 3-second penalty

Moto3 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 209 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 192. 4th Alonso 180. 5th Öncü 155. 6th Ortolá 152. 7th Moreira 128. 8th Rueda 111. 9th Muñoz 102. 10th Nepa 96. 11th Toba 91. 12th Veijer 76. 13th Artigas 65. 14th Yamanaka 63. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 48. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Furusato 27. 20. Bertelle 26. 21. Odgen 21. 22. Kelso 20. 23. Migno 17. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 313 points. 2. Honda 250 3. Husqvarna 211. 4. GASGAS 197. 5. CFMOTO 71.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 269 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 266 points. 3. Leopard Racing 259. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 248. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 243. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 199. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 139. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 56. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Honda Team Asia 31. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 22.