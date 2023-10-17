Ayumu Sasaki (18th) in Mandalika: Crash before the start

Moto3 World Championship runner-up Ayumu Sasaki took away all hopes of points even before the start of the race in Indonesia: The Japanese rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP team crashed on the outlap and finished eighteenth.

The 15th showdown of the Moto3 riders took place at 31 degrees Celsius and more than 60 percent humidity. The riders and their machines were pushed to the limit, but they still delivered a thrilling finale to the spectators of the Mandalika race, in which rookie Collin Veijer played a decisive role.

The Dutchman from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP team made a strong start and was already second after the first corner. After that he had an all-out battle with up to ten opponents who had far more experience. The 18-year-old missed his first GP podium by only six hundredths of a second.

His team-mate Ayumu Sasaki was less lucky. The Japanese already made a costly mistake in the sighting lap. A skid sent his crew into turmoil again a few minutes before the race start, but just in time for the starting lights to go out, he was ready to fight for the World Championship lead from grid position 11.

But a crash-related problem with the gearbox and a botched start dropped the 23-year-old to last place before the first corner. In the end, he had to settle for 18th place. Nevertheless, he was able to hold on to his second place in the World Championship.

Veijer was happy after the race: "I think we drove a very good race overall, even though we missed the podium again very narrowly, by 0.06 seconds. So we will try to fight at the front again next time in Australia and we will see what happens there, but I am ready."

Sasaki, on the other hand, explained meekly, "First of all, I want to apologise to the team for my mistake in the outlap. This time it didn't go so well, it started with a mistake, but I've learned from it and we have to stay positive and move on. Australia is another chance, which means we must not hang our heads and attack and see what is possible there."

And team manager Peter Öttl summed up: "The race was very unfortunate for Ayumu. He already crashed in the sighting lap and virtually suffered the consequences of the crash in the race. He had a problem with the gearbox, which was caused by the crash. With Collin, we not only saw a strong training performance with 4th place on the grid, but he also underlined this in the race with his speed and determined overtaking manoeuvres. The only thing he lacks is a bit of toughness, but he will certainly acquire this in the course of the next races. Then hopefully it will be enough for the podium."

Result Moto3 race, Mandalika (15.10.):

1st Moreira, KTM, 20 Rdn in 33:19.002 min.

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.107 sec

3rd Muñoz, KTM, + 0.130

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.190

5th Rueda, KTM, + 0.483

6th Masia, Honda, + 0,544

7th Furusato, Honda, + 0,811

8th Öncü, KTM, + 0,855

9th Ortolá, KTM, + 1,164

10th Nepa, KTM, + 1,253

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,346

12th Toba, Honda, + 1,447

13th Rossi, Honda, + 1,815

14th Holgado*, KTM, + 4.018

15. Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9.094



Also:

18th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 19.692

26th Dettwiler, KTM, + 39,844



*= 3-second penalty

Moto3 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 209 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 192. 4th Alonso 180. 5th Öncü 155. 6th Ortolá 152. 7th Moreira 128. 8th Rueda 111. 9th Muñoz 102. 10th Nepa 96. 11th Toba 91. 12th Veijer 76. 13th Artigas 65. 14th Yamanaka 63. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 48. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Furusato 27. 20. Bertelle 26. 21. Odgen 21. 22. Kelso 20. 23. Migno 17. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 313 points. 2. Honda 250 3. Husqvarna 211. 4. GASGAS 197. 5. CFMOTO 71.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 269 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 266 points. 3. Leopard Racing 259. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 248. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 243. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 199. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 139. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 56. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Honda Team Asia 31. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 22.