Red Bull-KTM-Moto3: Ajo happy, Poncharal disappointed

The Moto3 race in Indonesia turned out very differently for the two Red Bull KTM teams. The two Red Bull KTM Ajo riders José Antonio Rueda and Deniz Öncü made it into the top 10, while Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider Daniel Holgado could not get beyond 14th place. Rueda had to start the race from 16th on the grid and fought his way up to fifth place. Öncü started from position 5 and crossed the finish line in eighth place. Holgado started from 7th on the grid.

"We have to be happy with the way the race went in Mandalika in these difficult conditions," said team manager Aki Ajo after the chequered flag fell. "Deniz and José Antonio made it into the top-10, so we are happy - also because a lot can happen in these conditions. It was a hectic race and therefore it was not easy to have everything under control at all times. Especially on the last lap there was a lot going on and we are happy because, as I said, it was a fight for survival. Of course we can't wait to go to Phillip Island to fight for a podium finish," he added.

KTM Tech3 Team Manager Hervé Poncharal, on the other hand, sighed: "This race leaves a bitter aftertaste because Daniel was strong and fast all weekend and we felt from the beginning that he would fight for important points on Sunday. He drove really hard, was fast and consistent, he was at the front most of the time and I think the win was possible. Unfortunately he made two momentous mistakes because he got two long lap penalties. Those were harsh penalties for small mistakes, but rules are rules, we have to accept that."

Holgado was also annoyed: "I drove a good race, was fast and my race pace was strong. Unfortunately, I got two long-lap penalties. After the first one I was able to fight my way back, but the second one finished me off. It's hard to swallow, but rules are rules."

Rueda's race record is much better. The 17-year-old Spaniard summed up: "I was able to make a good start and gain a few positions straight away. I am very happy because I had the best start. The pace was very high and the group at the front was pushing hard the whole race. I lost the gap a little bit, but on the last lap I was able to catch up again and fight."

Öncü lamented, "It was a tough race for me. We did our best as a team and had really good speed throughout the weekend. I was able to catch up with the leaders again, but I was blocked in the last laps. It was difficult to overtake and on the last lap I lost some positions because of an incident in front of me."

Moto3 race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Moreira, KTM, 20 Rdn in 33:19.002 min.

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.107 sec

3rd Muñoz, KTM, + 0.130

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.190

5th Rueda, KTM, + 0.483

6th Masia, Honda, + 0,544

7th Furusato, Honda, + 0,811

8th Öncü, KTM, + 0,855

9th Ortolá, KTM, + 1,164

10th Nepa, KTM, + 1,253

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,346

12th Toba, Honda, + 1,447

13th Rossi, Honda, + 1,815

14th Holgado*, KTM, + 4.018

15. Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9.094



Also:

18th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 19.692

26th Dettwiler, KTM, + 39,844



*= 3-second penalty

Moto3 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 209 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 192. 4th Alonso 180. 5th Öncü 155. 6th Ortolá 152. 7th Moreira 128. 8th Rueda 111. 9th Muñoz 102. 10th Nepa 96. 11th Toba 91. 12th Veijer 76. 13th Artigas 65. 14th Yamanaka 63. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 48. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Furusato 27. 20. Bertelle 26. 21. Odgen 21. 22. Kelso 20. 23. Migno 17. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 313 points. 2. Honda 250 3. Husqvarna 211. 4. GASGAS 197. 5. CFMOTO 71.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 269 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 266 points. 3. Leopard Racing 259. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 248. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 243. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 199. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 139. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 56. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Honda Team Asia 31. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 22.