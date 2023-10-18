GP winner Diogo Moreira: Deftly avoided penalty

KTM rider Diogo Moreira took his first victory in the Moto3 World Championship in Mandalika on the Indonesian island of Lombok. At one point he cut short in a forbidden manner, but cleared the situation with aplomb.

Brazilian KTM rider Diogo Moreira took his first win in the Moto3 World Championship in Indonesia. The 19-year-old was in good form all weekend and secured pole position on Saturday. In Sunday's race, the MT Helmets-MSi rider started well and led the field for the first lap. Then he made several mistakes that almost cost him the victory. "Towards the middle of the race I pushed a lot, which caused me to make a lot of mistakes," he regretted.

Like Daniel Holgado (KTM), Moreira cut short once in turn 9, but unlike the Spaniard, he avoided the long-lap penalty by dropping back in the group - and two laps later was already back in 4th place. On the final lap, the Brazilian also touched the green once, but reacted in this case too and braked once earlier to give up a position in the meantime.

"I thought to myself that I had to stay calm," Moreira explained. In the end, the cool head paid off and he crossed the finish line in first place.

"We have settled in very well in the team. I enjoy working with the people and riding the bike now," Moreira cited as the reason for the thoroughly successful weekend. "At the middle of the season I also had a lot of problems with myself, it was hard for me to stay calm." But he has found his personal recipe for success this season. "I try to enjoy every single lap of the race and stay calm throughout the season. That's the key to being really fast. It's important to build on that in the next races."

Moto3 race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Moreira, KTM, 20 Rdn in 33:19.002 min.

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.107 sec

3rd Muñoz, KTM, + 0.130

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.190

5th Rueda, KTM, + 0.483

6th Masia, Honda, + 0,544

7th Furusato, Honda, + 0,811

8th Öncü, KTM, + 0,855

9th Ortolá, KTM, + 1,164

10th Nepa, KTM, + 1,253

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,346

12th Toba, Honda, + 1,447

13th Rossi, Honda, + 1,815

14th Holgado*, KTM, + 4.018

15. Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9.094



Also:

18th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 19.692

26th Dettwiler, KTM, + 39,844



*= 3-second penalty

Moto3 World Championship standings after 15 of 20 races:

1st Masiá, 209 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 192. 4th Alonso 180. 5th Öncü 155. 6th Ortolá 152. 7th Moreira 128. 8th Rueda 111. 9th Muñoz 102. 10th Nepa 96. 11th Toba 91. 12th Veijer 76. 13th Artigas 65. 14th Yamanaka 63. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 48. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Furusato 27. 20. Bertelle 26. 21. Odgen 21. 22. Kelso 20. 23. Migno 17. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 313 points. 2. Honda 250 3. Husqvarna 211. 4. GASGAS 197. 5. CFMOTO 71.



Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 269 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 266 points. 3. Leopard Racing 259. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 248. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 243. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 199. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 139. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 56. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Honda Team Asia 31. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 22.