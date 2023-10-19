20th anniversary of Nello Pagani's death: first 125cc champion

20 years ago today, Nello Pagani, the first motorbike world champion in the then smallest displacement class up to 125 cc, passed away. The Italian was one of the title winners of the world championship premiere year 1949.

When the European Motorcycle Championship became the World Championship in 1949, the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) announced five classes for the inaugural year - four solo and the sidecar class.

In the 125cc class, the Italian Nello Pagani became world champion on an Italian Mondial, and in the quarter-litre class his compatriot Bruno Ruffo on an Italian Moto Guzzi. In the two large solo classes, the two Britons Freddie Frith (350 cc) and Les Graham (500 cc) triumphed on British motorbikes made by Velocette and AJS respectively. The first sidecar world champions were the British Eric Oliver and co-driver Denis Jenkinson, who piloted a Norton on the United Kingdom.

Cirillo "Nello" Pagani was born in Milan on 11 October 1911 and began racing in 1928. He was equally active and successful in speedway and off-road racing. However, he celebrated his greatest successes in road racing. Before winning the world championship in 1949, he won the Italian championship in the 250 cc class in 1934, 1937 and 1938.

Before the Second World War, Bern was already a good place for Nello Pagani internationally, as he became European vice-champion in the quarter-litre class here in 1937 with a Moto Guzzi. It was the last year that the European Championship title, the highest international title at the time, was awarded in only one race. From 1938 onwards, a series of several important European Grand Prix was held for the first time.

After the war, Nello Pagani secured two more national titles in 1946 and 1951 in the half-litre category, both on Gilera. He also competed in car races at the same time. For example, on 4 June 1950 in Bern, his only Formula 1 World Championship race, in which he finished seventh in a Maserati of the Scuderia Achile Varzi, narrowly missing out on the points (up to fifth place).

First 125cc GP Winner

The first World Championship race in history was held as part of the Tourist Trophy (TT) in June 1949 on the Isle of Man in Great Britain, where the Junior TT class up to 350 cc was reserved for Freddie Frith on a Velocette on 13 June to determine the first winner of a World Championship race. The riders in the classes up to 250 cc (Lightweight TT) and 500 cc (Senior TT) also fought for their very first World Championship points on the Isle of Man. Irishman Manliff Barrington on a Moto Guzzi and Briton Harold Daniell on an AJS secured their entries in the history books as the first World Championship race winners.

The second World Championship round in history was the Swiss Grand Prix on the Bremgarten circuit near Bern, where the 125cc class and the sidecars were also part of the programme and made their World Championship debuts.

While Eric Oliver and Denis Jenkinson won the first World Championship race in the sidecars, Nello Pagani did so in the eight-litre class. He was almost four minutes ahead of second-placed Renato Magi. With Clemente Cavaciutti, Carlo Ubbiali and Umberto Masetti, the other places also went to Italians.

At the second race of the season in Assen, the Netherlands, Nello Pagani won again, this time about 50 seconds and one minute respectively ahead of his compatriots Oscar Clemencigh and Carlo Ubbiali. With the then distribution of points 10, 8, 7, 6, 5 plus a further World Championship point for the fastest race lap, Nello Pagani had 22 points on his account and was thus almost through. At the third and last 125cc World Championship round in 1949 in Monza, Italy, only Carlo Ubbiali could have caught him, but he had to win and, like Nello Pagani with the fast double-cam Mondial twice before, set the fastest race lap. At the same time, Nello Pagani would have had to come away completely empty-handed.

Of course, this was within the realm of possibility, but since there were other fast motorbikes from the Fratelli Boselli (FB) Mondial on the grid that could have even rivalled many a 250, Carlo Ubbiali's chances of success were pretty slim. While the nine-time world champion came away empty-handed, Nello Pagani closed the bag in fifth place. With only Italians ahead of him again, the first 125cc World Championship year was an all-Italian affair.

500cc World Championship runner-up behind Les Graham

In 1949, Nello Pagani indulged not only in the smallest but also the most powerful World Championship class and almost became the first double World Champion at the same time. In the 500cc class, he rode for Gilera and won the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen and the World Championship final in Monza. He also finished third on the podium at the Ulster Grand Prix in Belfast.

Les Graham also had two wins (Bern and Ulster) and a second place (Assen) as well as three fastest race laps and thus 31 points gross on his account. However, at that time only the three best results were counted and his fastest race lap from the Isle of Man, where he did not see the chequered flag, was deleted. This meant that he scored 30 points. Nello Pagani had collected a total of 40 points, from which 29 net points were awarded for his two wins, one third place and two fastest race laps. This left him a very close runner-up in the 500cc world championship.

After Pagani finished fourth and fifth in the 500cc class in 1950 and 1951 respectively, he was unable to repeat his great successes. He ended his career at the end of 1955 to work for MV Agusta as sports director. In 1967 he made a lightning comeback with a 750cc Norton at the "Motogiri d'Italia".

Nello Pagani contested 22 motorbike Grand Prix in his career, winning four of them (all in 1949). In total, he stood on a world championship podium eleven times.

His son Alberto Pagani also became a motorbike racer and, among other things, was runner-up in the 500cc class in 1972 behind the great Giacomo Agostini.

On 19 October 2003, Nello Pagani died at the proud age of 92 in Bresso on the northern outskirts of Milan.