Phillip Island: "Double long lap" for Muñoz & Artigas

The first penalties have already been handed out at the Phillip Island GP today. David Muñoz and Xavier Artigas will have to take two detours on Sunday.

On the first day of the motorbike GP in Australia, the "FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel" with Freddie Spencer, Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko imposed two penalties in the Moto3 class. In the first free Moto3 practice session, Xavier Artigas from the CFMOTO PrüstelGP team received a "double long lap" penalty because he rode too slowly on the racing line and thus put other riders in danger.

And 17-year-old Spaniard David Muñoz from the BOE Motorsports KTM team also incurred two "long laps" for overtaking too riskily and causing an opponent to crash in FP2 on Friday at Phillip Island. The opponent was rookie Nicola Carraro, who replaces Romano Fenati in Mirko Cecchini's Rivacold Snipers Honda team.



The incident involving Augusto Fernández and Pecco Bagnaia in the second MotoGP practice at Phillip Island/Australia is also being reviewed by the stewards.





Moto3 overall results Friday, FP1 and FP2, 20.10.

1st Muñoz, KTM, 1:37.638 min

2nd Nepa, KTM, + 0.073 sec

3rd Moreira, KTM, + 0.320

4th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.324

5th D. Öncü, KTM, + 0,355

6th Masia, Honda, + 0,546

7th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.620

8th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0,632

9th Whatley, Honda, + 0.763

10th Holgado, KTM, + 0.832

11th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.974

12th Salvador, KTM, + 1.073

13th Alonso, GASGAS, + 1.125

14th Koba, Honda, + 1,135

15th Perez, KTM, + 1.201