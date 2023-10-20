Phillip Island: "Double long lap" for Muñoz & Artigas
On the first day of the motorbike GP in Australia, the "FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel" with Freddie Spencer, Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko imposed two penalties in the Moto3 class. In the first free Moto3 practice session, Xavier Artigas from the CFMOTO PrüstelGP team received a "double long lap" penalty because he rode too slowly on the racing line and thus put other riders in danger.
And 17-year-old Spaniard David Muñoz from the BOE Motorsports KTM team also incurred two "long laps" for overtaking too riskily and causing an opponent to crash in FP2 on Friday at Phillip Island. The opponent was rookie Nicola Carraro, who replaces Romano Fenati in Mirko Cecchini's Rivacold Snipers Honda team.
The incident involving Augusto Fernández and Pecco Bagnaia in the second MotoGP practice at Phillip Island/Australia is also being reviewed by the stewards.
Moto3 overall results Friday, FP1 and FP2, 20.10.
1st Muñoz, KTM, 1:37.638 min
2nd Nepa, KTM, + 0.073 sec
3rd Moreira, KTM, + 0.320
4th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.324
5th D. Öncü, KTM, + 0,355
6th Masia, Honda, + 0,546
7th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.620
8th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0,632
9th Whatley, Honda, + 0.763
10th Holgado, KTM, + 0.832
11th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.974
12th Salvador, KTM, + 1.073
13th Alonso, GASGAS, + 1.125
14th Koba, Honda, + 1,135
15th Perez, KTM, + 1.201