Phillip Island: Deniz Öncü beats Sasaki in the finish

The Moto3 race at the Australian GP took place in precarious conditions. After turbulent scenes and many crashes, Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki from the Liqui-Moly team lost the victory in the last corners.

Dani Holgado, Matteo Bertelle and Diogo Moreira crashed on the inspection lap, they then returned to the grid with damaged bikes. Holdago had a bloody cut below his left eye, he had to be treated on the grid. Vincente Perez had also crashed. He had to start from the pit lane.

Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) started from the best grid position in Australia. "There is a lot of pressure because we are in the last phase of the World Championship. The wind is stronger now than in the warm-up. We need points, but these conditions are very difficult for all riders, explained Liqui Moly team owner Peter Öttl.

Toba, Whatley and Artigas had to start at the end of the grid - after penalties in practice. "The conditions are so bad, they can't get any worse," said David Munoz's crew chief Matthew Casey.

As a reminder, Jaume Masiá entered the race as World Championship leader with a 16-point lead.

Sasaki got away well after the start in nasty conditions, but the conditions were completely at the limit - because of the rain, the spray and the wind.

1st lap: Sasaki led initially from Adrian Fernandez (Leopard-Honda) and Veijer, then Fernandez moved into 1st place. Mario Aji started from 23rd place and is already in 7th position!

After the first lap Fernandez is in 1st place ahead of Sasaki, Veijer, Öncü, Kelso, Aji, Masia, Muñoz, Ortola, Rossi, Holgado, Salvador and Furusato. David Alonso (GASGAS) crashes in Turn 4 and has to pit.

Lap 5: Fernandez leads by 0.931 sec ahead of Öncü and Kelso, who has made up a lot of ground. 4th Sasaki, + 1,763. 5th Veijer. 6th Aji. 7th Furusato, 8th Ortolá. 9. Rosis,. 10. Salvador. 11. Azman. 12. Muñoz (after 2 long-lap penalties). 13. Masiá. 14. Fellon. 15. Holgado, + 14,063 sec.

7th lap: Adrián Fernandez, brother of MotoGP rider Raúl, keeps the gap at 0.755 sec. 2nd Öncü. 3rd Kelso. 13th Masia. 15th Holgado.

9th lap: Holgado only in 17th position, even Carraro, Azman and Perez have overtaken him. Fall of Ortolá. 13 laps to go! Farioli also crashed.

10th lap: Leopard Honda rider Adrián Fernandez (he replaced Suzuki at the Japan GP) now only 0.4 sec ahead of Deniz Öncü, who rides the Red Bull Ajo-KTM. 3rd Kelso. 4th Sasaki, 5th Veijer. 6th Aji. 7th Furusato, 8th Fellon, 9th Rossi. 10th Salvador. 11th Masia, + 22.185 sec. Losing 1.5 sec per lap to the top. 17th Holgado. Muñoz crashed.

13th lap: Aji from the Honda-Asia-Team crashes in turn 8. Öncü now 0.4 sec behind leader Fernandez.

14th lap: Salvador crashes, rolls over several times and loses his top ten place. Can the race go the full distance? But the rain is letting up. Two thirds of the distance have now been covered.

15th lap: 19-year-old Fernandez only 0.3 sec ahead of Öncü. Sasaki 0.8 sec behind. 4th Kelso. 5th Veijer. 6th Furusato. 7th Fellon. 8th Rossi. 9th Masiá, + 29.317 sec. 10th Bertelle. 11. Perez. 12. Carraro.

16th lap: Öncü attacks with a lot of risk, makes three mistakes and drops back to 4th place. Azman falls. As a result Dani Holgado (Red Bull Tech3-KTM) moves back to 14th place, 44 sec behind first place!

17th lap. Adrian Fernandez crashes in Turn 11 and Sasaki now leads ahead of Kelso, Öncü and Veijer. Adrian Fernandez gets up in the wet and is now in 5th position. Masia in 9th. Holgado now in 15th. Artigas crashes in turn 11.

Lap 19: The rain is getting heavier again. Sasaki in 1st place and 0.3 sec ahead of Öncü. 3rd Kelso. 4th Viejer. 5th Fernandez. 6th Furusato. 7th Rosis. 8. Masia. 9. Fellon. 10. Bertelle. 13th Holgado.

Lap 20: Kelso can be the first Australian to finish on the podium at his home GP since Jack Miller in 2014.

Lap 21: Öncü attacks, going for 1st at Turn 10. Sasaki loses 3rd GP win, first since Austria 2022, and also a chance at the WRC lead. Öncü takes his third Moto3 GP win, but remains fifth in the WRC and 37 points behind leader Masiá.

Result Moto3 race, Phillip Island (22.10.):

1st Deniz Öncü, KTM, 21 Rdn in 39:57.919 min (= 140.2 km/h).

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.407 sec

3rd Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.392

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 23.062

5th Adrian Fernandez, Honda, + 31.661

6th Rossi, Honda, + 31,702

7th Furusato, Honda, + 32,236

8th Masiá, Honda, + 32,923

9th Bertelle, Honda, + 33,379

10th Fellon, KTM, + 35,375

11th Carraro, Honda, + 46,470

12th Nepa, KTM, + 53,566

13th Holgado, KTM, + 1:02.607 min

14th Whatley, Honda, + 1:02.880 min

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, 1:16.638 min

16th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1'30.027

17th Toba, Honda, + 1:52.035 min

18th Rueda, KTM, + 1 Rde.

World Championship standings Moto3 after 16 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 217 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Holgado 195. 4. Alonso 180. 5. Öncü 180. 6. Ortolá 152. 7. Moreira 128. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Muñoz 102. 10. Nepa 100. 11. Toba 91. 12. Veijer 89. 13. Artigas 65. 14. Yamanaka 64. 15. Rossi 58. 16. Suzuki 50. 17. Kelso 36. 18. Furusato 36. 19. Bertelle 33. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. Fernandez 11. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29 Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 338 points. 2. Honda 261 3. Husqvarna 231. 4. GASGAS 198. 5. CFMOTO 87.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 302. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 291 points. 3. Leopard Racing 278. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 252. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 244. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 202. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 149. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 101. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 68. 12. CIP Green Power 54. 13. Honda Team Asia 40. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 24.