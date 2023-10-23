Joel Kelso solved: Home podium and contract for 2024

Joel Kelso (CFMOTO PrüstelGP) had a dream weekend at Phillip Island: For the first time in his World Championship career, the 20-year-old Australian finished on the podium, and his future in the Moto3 World Championship is now also fixed.

Starting from second on the grid, Joel Kelso made the most of his opportunity in Sunday's rain race to finish third and take his first GP podium. "Fucking brilliant! It feels great with all my family here, it's amazing," he enthused. "With the support from my family, I've shown my true potential here. It's positive and of course the goal from now on is to show it in every race."

On how the race went, the CFMOTO rider described, "It was difficult conditions but I just had to try at my home GP. Öncü had a few moments - as usual. I overtook him once and thought to myself: 'Perfect, maybe he'll fall back a bit.' But suddenly he overtook me again. This guy is crazy," the Australian smiled about the eventual winner Deniz Öncü.

Kelso himself preferred to play it safe after a scare moment. "I wanted the win but then I made a little mistake and had a few moments. I don't have the pressure in the World Championship battle, but I still had the pressure that I wanted to bring it home and be on the podium as well. I then just rode my pace without risking too much. So it didn't turn out to be the win, but I'm overjoyed to be on the podium. The next step is a race win, but first you have to get on the podium, step by step. Now hopefully the knot is broken and we will hopefully finish the year well and try to still get the best results for CFMOTO."

Since it was clear that Kelso would lose his place in the CFMOTO PrüstelGP team to Riccardo Rossi next season, the Australian's future was uncertain for a long time. But now it is fixed: He will complete the BOE Motorsports team alongside David Muñoz and thus take over the KTM from Ana Carrasco, who still has no points to her name and is currently recovering from a fractured tibia and fibula after the severe highsider at Mandalika.

"This has taken a lot of pressure off my shoulders. I am very grateful for this opportunity," Kelso stressed on signing the contract. "My goal is to fight at the top and show everyone what we are capable of. I really believe we can achieve great results next year."

Moto3 race result, Phillip Island (22/10):

1st Deniz Öncü, KTM, 21 Rdn in 39:57.919 min (= 140.2 km/h).

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.407 sec

3rd Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.392

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 23.062

5th Adrian Fernandez, Honda, + 31.661

6th Rossi, Honda, + 31,702

7th Furusato, Honda, + 32,236

8th Masiá, Honda, + 32,923

9th Bertelle, Honda, + 33,379

10th Fellon, KTM, + 35,375

11th Carraro, Honda, + 46,470

12th Nepa, KTM, + 53,566

13th Holgado, KTM, + 1:02.607 min

14th Whatley, Honda, + 1:02.880 min

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, 1:16.638 min

16th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1'30.027

17th Toba, Honda, + 1:52.035 min

18th Rueda, KTM, + 1 Rde.

World Championship standings Moto3 after 16 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 217 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Holgado 195. 4. Alonso 180. 5. Öncü 180. 6. Ortolá 152. 7. Moreira 128. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Muñoz 102. 10. Nepa 100. 11. Toba 91. 12. Veijer 89. 13. Artigas 65. 14. Yamanaka 64. 15. Rossi 58. 16. Suzuki 50. 17. Kelso 36. 18. Furusato 36. 19. Bertelle 33. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. Fernandez 11. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29 Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 338 points. 2. Honda 261 3. Husqvarna 231. 4. GASGAS 198. 5. CFMOTO 87.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 302. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 291 points. 3. Leopard Racing 278. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 252. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 244. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 202. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 149. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 101. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 68. 12. CIP Green Power 54. 13. Honda Team Asia 40. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 24.