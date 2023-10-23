Deniz Öncü (KTM/1st): "Shivered after 10 laps".

The second half of the Moto3 race on Phillip Island also became torture for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo). But the reward for his suffering was finally victory - thanks to his courage on the final lap.

"It was raining really hard and it was difficult to do consistent lap times," Deniz Öncü (20) commented on the conditions on Phillip Island. After overtaking current World Championship runner-up Ayumu Sasaki on the final lap, he secured his third win of the season on the one hand and on the other hand helped Jaume Masiá, who only finished in eighth place, to narrowly retain his World Championship lead.

"The race was great, but it still took too long for me," grinned the frozen Turk, currently fifth in the WRC, after his victorious finish. "The last ten laps I was shivering from the cold. It was difficult to keep my concentration. At some point I decided to just make the best of the situation."

KTM team manager Aki Ajo underlined that he succeeded admirably: "We really have a lot of respect for Deniz's performance. He managed the extreme conditions perfectly. Above all, he showed how mature he has become in the meantime, especially mentally."

The wind was not yet as strong in the Moto3 race as it was afterwards in the Moto2 World Championship race, which had to be stopped with a red flag. In the Moto3 race it had even stopped raining in between. But three laps before the end, the sky opened its floodgates again.

With his non-meteorological cold-bloodedness, Ajo returnee Öncü (he competed in the Tech3 team for the past two years) decided the race in Australia in his favour. "I realised in the closing stages that I could win here. I then tried it in turn 10 and it worked."

Moto3 race result, Phillip Island (22.10.):

1st Deniz Öncü, KTM, 21 Rdn in 39:57.919 min (= 140.2 km/h).

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.407 sec

3rd Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.392

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 23.062

5th Adrian Fernandez, Honda, + 31.661

6th Rossi, Honda, + 31,702

7th Furusato, Honda, + 32,236

8th Masiá, Honda, + 32,923

9th Bertelle, Honda, + 33,379

10th Fellon, KTM, + 35,375

11th Carraro, Honda, + 46,470

12th Nepa, KTM, + 53,566

13th Holgado, KTM, + 1:02.607 min

14th Whatley, Honda, + 1:02.880 min

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, 1:16.638 min

16th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1'30.027

17th Toba, Honda, + 1:52.035 min

18th Rueda, KTM, + 1 Rde.

World Championship standings Moto3 after 16 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 217 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Holgado 195. 4. Alonso 180. 5. Öncü 180. 6. Ortolá 152. 7. Moreira 128. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Muñoz 102. 10. Nepa 100. 11. Toba 91. 12. Veijer 89. 13. Artigas 65. 14. Yamanaka 64. 15. Rossi 58. 16. Suzuki 50. 17. Kelso 36. 18. Furusato 36. 19. Bertelle 33. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. Fernandez 11. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29 Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 338 points. 2. Honda 261 3. Husqvarna 231. 4. GASGAS 198. 5. CFMOTO 87.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 302. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 291 points. 3. Leopard Racing 278. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 252. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 244. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 202. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 149. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 133. 9. BOE Motorsports 102. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 101. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 68. 12. CIP Green Power 54. 13. Honda Team Asia 40. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 24.