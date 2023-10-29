Buriram: Alonso (GASGAS) with victory to rookie title

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) started from pole position, but the young Turk had already feared in advance that the race with the long straights (the longest straight of the Chang International Circuit measures exactly one kilometre) would be difficult - and he was proved right.

In a thrilling fight down to the last metres, GASGAS-Aspar youngster David Alonso prevailed over two newcomers on the World Championship podium: Japan's Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Dutchman Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) were separated by only four points in the World Championship standings before the Thailand GP. Because the Japanese rider crashed through no fault of his own, the Spaniard extended his lead to 17 points, even in fourth place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Öncü initially takes the lead from pole position, but already in turn 3 Sasaki takes the lead - and Masia (starting position 7) is already second on the following straight. But Moreira leads until the end of the first lap.



2nd lap: Masia takes the lead. Disaster for World Championship contender Sasaki, who crashes into the rear of Muñoz, who suddenly slows down in the middle of turn 10 - both crash, Holgado also has to go far and falls out of the top 10.



3rd lap: Masia leads ahead of Furusato, Veijer, Alonso, Moreira, Öncü, Ortolá, Bertelle, Yamanaka and Rueda, who completes the top-10.



Lap 4: Veijer takes the lead for the first time.



Lap 5: Masia back in the lead, now ahead of Alonso and Veijer. Holgado sets the fastest race lap so far, in 17th place he is already within reach of the points. Crash of wildcard rider Buasri.



7th lap: Veijer is leading again.



9th lap: It is the expected slipstream battle with constant position changes in the leading group. After Veijer, Alonso, Masia, Öncü, Furusato, Moreira, Ortolá, Bertelle and Yamanka there is only a small gap of half a second in front of Riccardo Rossi (10th).



10th lap: Öncü, who has stayed in the background so far, leads the field for the first time since the start after a strong manoeuvre in the fast turn 4 against Masia at the halfway point.



11th lap: Yamanaka (8th) fights to catch up with the leading group.



Lap 12: Veijer again in 1st place, now ahead of Alonso, Moreira, Furusato, Öncü, Masia, Ortolá. The peloton is not yet separated decisively - Holgado in tenth position is only 1.7 sec behind the leader.



14th lap: Furusato leads a Moto3 World Championship race for the first time in his career. The top-5 (with Furusato, Veijer, Alonso, Masia, Öncü) are getting away a bit.



Lap 15: At the front the positional battles are raging, including contact between Furusato and Veijer. As a result, the second group with Moreira, Bertelle, Yamanaka and co. comes closer again. Alonso takes the lead.



Lap 17: Veijer, Furusato and Alonso take turns at the front. Masia is also close behind in fourth.



Lap 18: 13 riders are within two seconds of each other, but a four-way fight for the win between Veijer, Alonso, Masia and Furusato is emerging.



Last lap: Alonso wins ahead of Furusato. Veijer's chances of winning are gone after a near-highsider at the exit of turn 5, but in the last metres he still manages to take third place!

Result Moto3 race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 19 Rdn

2nd Furusato, Honda, + 0.266 sec

3rd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.359

4th Masia, Honda, + 0.382

5th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.557

6th Holgado, KTM, + 1.133

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,288

8th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 1,307

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1,413

10th Toba, Honda, + 1,445

Moto3 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 230 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 191. 6. Ortolá 157. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Veijer 105. 10. Muñoz 102. 11. Nepa 100. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 71. 14. Artigas 67. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusaato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Bertelle 42. 19. Kelso 40. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. A. Fernandez 12. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.