Buriram: 1st podium for Veijer, setback for Sasaki

The Thai GP from the point of view of Liqiui Moly Husqvarna in short words: Collin Veijer (18) rejoiced over his furious first podium, Sasaki lost the connection to World Championship leader Masiá due to a crash through no fault of his own.

The 16-year-old Dutchman never tired of revealing his plan for the 17th World Championship round of the season before the race. "I have now scored enough fourth places, now I want to get on the podium," stated the Moto3 rookie from Peter Öttl's Liqui Moly Husqvarna team, which makes the poor Moto2 results (yesterday only 1 point with Darryn Binder, Tulovic only in 23rd and last place after crashing in the fight for 19th place) halfway bearable at the racing team from Memmingen.

In a spectacular Thailand Grand Prix, sensational rookie Collin Veijer conquered his long-awaited and hard-fought GP podium. He secured 3rd place in the thrilling finish, while World Championship contender Ayumu Sasaki was taken out of the race through no fault of his own on the second lap, when the man in front of him, David Muñoz, abruptly slowed down (presumably due to a gearbox fault) and the Japanese driver rear-ended him. Sasaki was not injured in the crash, and title contender Holgado also had to take evasive action, but did not crash and finished sixth.

It was a Moto3 thriller that culminated on the finish line after 19 laps. In the middle of the fight: Collin Veijer. The Dutchman showed a sensational race, he was as strong as ever, covered countless kilometres in the lead and put himself in the best possible position for the final sprint.

But in the last lap, the 18-year-old almost catapulted himself out of the race with a highsider. But Collin caught the slide skilfully, reacted quickly and finally turned into the last corner on the 4.5 km long Chang International Circuit in fourth place.

The youngster did not want to finish fourth a fourth time. Therefore, with a lot of attacking spirit and fighting spirit, he passed the world championship leader Jaume Masiá in the last metres to take third position.

The first Grand Prix podium for Collin Veijer - a dream come true. Unlucky Ayumu Sasaki sat stunned in his pit and could do nothing but hope that his closest World Championship rival Masiá would not make up too many points.

the 23-year-old Sasaki had to swallow a bitter pill, because three races before the end of the season Sasaki now separates him from Jaume Masiá by 17 points.

Ayumu Sasaki

Crash, WRC 3rd, 213 points

"It was a very disappointing day. We had so much bad luck so early in the race. But it was a racing accident, there's not much to say. We just have to try to come back as strong as we can in the next race. We are not going to give up. We now have a 17-point gap that we can make up. So I will try to catch up with Masiá again."

Collin Veijer

3rd place (+ 0.359sec), Moto3 World Championship 9th, 105 points.

"I am super happy. I tried everything to win this race, but in the end the tyre was down. I had a lot to fight for. I think I managed quite well to stay at the front. The whole race I tried to lead the field and stay in front so that I would be there when something happened. On the last lap, David Alonso overtook me, but I tried to catch him again in the fifth corner. In this situation I almost went off with a highsider, which I was lucky to avoid, while Deniz almost overtook me, but I managed to keep my position. In the penultimate corner before the finish line I almost had another highsider because the tyre was completely gone. Going into the last corner, Masiá tried to pass David on the inside, but he went wide, which was my chance, which I took. Finally it worked out with my first podium, I am overjoyed to celebrate it here. A big thanks to my team."

Team owner Peter Öttl

"The weekend started very well for us. Thanks to the good teamwork of Ayumu and Collin, they qualified for the first and second row of the grid. That was a good performance and at the same time a strong starting position for the race. Unfortunately, Ayumu crashed in the early stages through no fault of his own, because another motorbike directly in front of him had a defect. He had absolutely no chance to get out of the way. Fortunately, Ayumu was unhurt, because such incidents can also have worse consequences."

"On the other hand, Collin gave us a lot of pleasure today. His race was excellent because he was in the leading position most of the time. He was always in the right place at the right time and fought like a lion over the entire distance. Despite a near crash, he was able to move up to third place on the last lap and achieve his first podium. Just as importantly, he left Ayumu's direct title rivals behind. This keeps us in the running with Ayumu as far as the championship is concerned. At the same time, we were also able to extend our lead in the team standings. These are two positive aspects after the race ended very unhappily in our pits on one side. Hopefully with Ayumu we can reduce the points gap again next time and keep the championship open until the finale in Valencia."

Moto3 race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 19 Rdn in 32:45.307 min (= 158.4 km/h).

2nd Furusato, Honda, + 0.266 sec

3rd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.359

4th Masia, Honda, + 0.382

5th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.557

6th Holgado, KTM, + 1.133

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,288

8th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 1,307

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1,413

10th Toba, Honda, + 1,445

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.468

12th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 2.337

13th Moreira, KTM, + 2.409

14th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 6.497

15th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 6,663

Moto3 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 230 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 191. 6. Ortolá 157. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Veijer 105. 10. Muñoz 102. 11. Nepa 100. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 71. 14. Artigas 67. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Bertelle 42. 19. Kelso 40. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. A. Fernandez 12. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 349 points. 2. Honda 281 3. Husqvarna 247. 4. GASGAS 223. 5. CFMOTO 91.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 318 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 302 points. 3rd Leopard Racing 292. 4th Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 276. 5th Angeluss MTA Team 257. 6th Red Bull KTM Tech3, 212. 7th SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8th MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9th CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 107. 10th BOE Motorsports 102. 11th Rivacold Snipers Team 77. 12th Honda Team Asia 60. 13th CIP Green Power 54. 14th Vision Track Racing Team 24.