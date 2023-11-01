David Alonso: Rookie of the Year with fourth win

It was only on the last lap of the race that David Alonso beat off the competition in the Moto3 race in Thailand to claim both his fourth win of the season and the Rookie of the Year title.

GASGAS-Aspar rider David Alonso came out on top in the end: The 17-year-old Colombian, who also has Spanish citizenship, crossed the finish line in Thailand 0.266 sec ahead of Taiyo Furusato and 0.359 sec ahead of Collin Veijer, who completed the Moto3 podium at the 17th showdown of the World Championship entry class this year.

Alonso, who started the race from 12th on the grid, made a great start. By the second lap he was already on course for a top three finish and as the race progressed he was able to keep pace with the leading group before taking his fourth win of his Moto3 debut season.

Not only does this mean that Alonso currently has more triumphs than any of his rivals this year. The current World Championship third-placed rider was also crowned "Rookie of the Year" in his class. "This is unbelievable," he said happily after crossing the finish line. "For me to become Rookie of the Year is very emotional for my team and myself."

Reflecting on the GP, the teenager noted, "It was a slow race, which I managed as well as I could. I knew the slipstream would be important as many riders were still fighting for the win on the last lap. I took the last lap in a good position and managed to get an important win. Now we will keep pushing and deliver our best performance until the end of the season."

Moto3 race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 19 Rdn in 32:45.307 min (= 158.4 km/h).

2nd Furusato, Honda, + 0.266 sec

3rd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.359

4th Masia, Honda, + 0.382

5th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.557

6th Holgado, KTM, + 1.133

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,288

8th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 1,307

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1,413

10th Toba, Honda, + 1,445

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.468

12th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 2.337

13th Moreira, KTM, + 2.409

14th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 6.497

15th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 6,663

Moto3 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 230 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 191. 6. Ortolá 157. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Veijer 105. 10. Muñoz 102. 11. Nepa 100. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 71. 14. Artigas 67. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Bertelle 42. 19. Kelso 40. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. A. Fernandez 12. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 349 points. 2. Honda 281 3. Husqvarna 247. 4. GASGAS 223. 5. CFMOTO 91.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 318 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 302 points. 3rd Leopard Racing 292. 4th Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 276. 5th Angeluss MTA Team 257. 6th Red Bull KTM Tech3, 212. 7th SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8th MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9th CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 107. 10th BOE Motorsports 102. 11th Rivacold Snipers Team 77. 12th Honda Team Asia 60. 13th CIP Green Power 54. 14th Vision Track Racing Team 24.