Daniel Holgado (6th): "We were really unlucky".

Daniel Holgado fell far behind in the Moto3 race in Thailand because he had to avoid the crash between Ayumu Sasaki and David Muńoz. Afterwards, the 18-year-old showed a brilliant catch-up.

Moto3 title contender Daniel Holgado was allowed to start the Thailand GP from 11th on the grid. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 teenager therefore had reasonable hopes of a top-10 battle, but on the second lap he dropped back to 27th position as he had to avoid the crash of David Muñoz and Ayumu Sasaki.

The 18-year-old Spaniard managed not to crash and was not discouraged by falling back. He worked his way back to the front lap after lap and was already back on course for points on lap 6. In the end, he crossed the finish line in sixth place and thus drew level with David Alonso in the World Championship standings. Both are 25 points behind World Championship leader Jaume Masia.

"We were really unlucky to be involved in the incident between Sasaki and Muñoz, but I am very happy with the work we did afterwards," Holgado explained after the job was done. And he concluded, "I rode an incredible pace, overtook many riders and ended up sixth, which is a great result after the incident."

"We are still in the fight for the World Championship title, so we have to stay calm, enjoy the week off at home and then concentrate on Malaysia," cautioned the current World Championship fourth-placed rider, who collected thick praise from team manager Hervé Poncharal.

"Holgado did another masterstroke today and showed his great potential. He started from 11th position and was supposed to fight for the top ten places, but got involved in an incident between Muñoz and Sasaki, had to take evasive action and found himself in P27. It was a disaster, but luckily he stayed seated," enthused the Frenchman.

"He stayed focused and rode an incredible pace for many laps, half a second faster than the top riders, until he closed the gap to the front and finished the race in sixth. It was a super strong race from Dani, who saved what could be saved and his chances of the World Championship title are still there," Poncharal added proudly.

Moto3 race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 19 Rdn in 32:45.307 min (= 158.4 km/h).

2nd Furusato, Honda, + 0.266 sec

3rd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.359

4th Masia, Honda, + 0.382

5th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.557

6th Holgado, KTM, + 1.133

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,288

8th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 1,307

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1,413

10th Toba, Honda, + 1,445

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.468

12th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 2.337

13th Moreira, KTM, + 2.409

14th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 6.497

15th Adrian Fernández, Honda, + 6,663

Moto3 World Championship standings after 17 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 230 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 191. 6. Ortolá 157. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Rueda 111. 9. Veijer 105. 10. Muñoz 102. 11. Nepa 100. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 71. 14. Artigas 67. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Bertelle 42. 19. Kelso 40. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 21. 23. Migno 17. 24. A. Fernandez 12. 25. Farioli 7. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 349 points. 2. Honda 281 3. Husqvarna 247. 4. GASGAS 223. 5. CFMOTO 91.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 318 points. 2nd Red Bull KTM Ajo 302 points. 3. Leopard Racing 292. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 276. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 257. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 212. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 107. 10. BOE Motorsports 102. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 77. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 24.