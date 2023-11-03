The Moto3 field for 2024: almost all places allocated
No stone is left unturned in the Moto3 World Championship teams' line-ups for the 2024 season. Because some riders are sorted out due to a lack of riding competence, others move up to the Moto2 World Championship. For example, Jaume Masia (SAG), Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).
However, Spanish World Championship contender Daniel Holgado (18) from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team has decided to stay in the 250cc class for another year. This is because KTM is building a new Moto3 race bike for the first time since 2020 - and he wants to win either his second or first Moto3 title in 2024. No rider has won two world championships in a row in the small class (125cc) since Haruchika Aoki (1995 and 1996).
The German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team has hired Italian Riccardo Rossi for 2024 alongside Xavier Artigas. The Australian Joel Kelso had to make room, but came to BOE Motorsports instead of Ana Carrasco. In addition, a new Australian, Jacob Roulstone (from Junior GP and the Red Bull Rookies Cup), joins Tech3 in the World Championship.
Liqui Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl found a replacement for title contender Sasaki in Tatsuki Suzuki. Still unemployed are riders like Toba, Yamanaka and Fenati.
At Leopard Honda, exceptional rider Ángel Piqueras, who won the Junior World Championship and the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2023, is the new number 1. Adrián Fernández (Raúl's brother) has already taken Suzuki's place, because the Japanese rider had his picture taken with his new team.
The Malaysian Syarifuddin Azman has not yet secured his place with the MTHelmets - MSi-KTM team. He has collected only five points in 17 Grand Prix and is 27th in the Moto3 World Championship. Martín's team is also negotiating with Ryusei Yamanaka, who now rides for GASGAS and has not lived up to expectations.
Honda Team Asia is completed with 22-year-old Thai rider Tatchakorn Buasri alongside Taiyo Furusato, who celebrated his first World Championship podium in Buriram last weekend.
In general, teams are having a hard time finding riders because Moto3 rookies now have to be 18 years old. But Spaniard Álvaro Carpe, who has already won a Red Bull Rookies Cup race in Misano, for example, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025 (!).
Ajo newcomer Xabi Zurutuza, who has already celebrated two Junior GP victories this season and is currently sixth overall in the standings of this Junior World Championship, will also not reach the GP minimum age of 18 until 4 April 2024. Therefore, he will miss the first two race weekends.
Swiss Noah Dettwiler does not have these worries. His manager Tom Lüthi has transferred him to CIP-Green Power.
The 2024 Moto3 grid
Rivacold Snipers Honda:
David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle
Angeluss MTA Team:
Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro
CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP
Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi
Vision Track Racing Team Honda
Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Xabier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda
Leopard Honda Racing
Ángel Piqueras, Adrián Fernández
Aspar GASGAS Team
David Alonso, Joel Esteban
SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda
Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory
Collin Veijer, Tatsuki Suzuki
BOE Motorsports KTM
David Munõz, Joel Kelso
Honda Team Asia
Taiyo Furusato, Tatchakorn Buasri
CIP Green Power KTM
Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler
MT Helmets-MSi KTM
Ivan Ortolá, Ryusei Yamanaha? Syarifuddin Azman?
The 2023 Moto3 grid
Rivacold Snipers Honda:
Romano Fenati, Matteo Bertelle
Angeluss MTA Team
Stefano Nepa, Ivan Ortolá
CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP
Xavier Artigas, Joel Kelso
Vision Track Racing Team Honda
Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Daniel Holgado, Filippo Farioli
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Deniz Öncü, José Antonio Rueda
Leopard Honda Racing
Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki
Aspar GASGAS Team
Ryusei Yamanaka, David Alonso
SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda
Kaito Toba, Riccardo Rossi
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Racing
Ayumu Sasaki, Collin Veijer
BOE Motorsports KTM
David Munõz, Ana Carrasco
Honda Team Asia
Mario Aji, Taiyo Furusato
CIP Green Power KTM
Lorenzo Fellon, David Salvador
MT Helmets-MSi KTM:
Diogo Moreira, Syarifuddin Azman