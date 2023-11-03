The Moto3 field for 2024: almost all places allocated

While the 2023 Moto3 World Championship is still completely open three races before the end, a clear picture is now emerging with regard to 2024 - with numerous departures and team changes.

No stone is left unturned in the Moto3 World Championship teams' line-ups for the 2024 season. Because some riders are sorted out due to a lack of riding competence, others move up to the Moto2 World Championship. For example, Jaume Masia (SAG), Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

However, Spanish World Championship contender Daniel Holgado (18) from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team has decided to stay in the 250cc class for another year. This is because KTM is building a new Moto3 race bike for the first time since 2020 - and he wants to win either his second or first Moto3 title in 2024. No rider has won two world championships in a row in the small class (125cc) since Haruchika Aoki (1995 and 1996).

The German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team has hired Italian Riccardo Rossi for 2024 alongside Xavier Artigas. The Australian Joel Kelso had to make room, but came to BOE Motorsports instead of Ana Carrasco. In addition, a new Australian, Jacob Roulstone (from Junior GP and the Red Bull Rookies Cup), joins Tech3 in the World Championship.

Liqui Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl found a replacement for title contender Sasaki in Tatsuki Suzuki. Still unemployed are riders like Toba, Yamanaka and Fenati.

At Leopard Honda, exceptional rider Ángel Piqueras, who won the Junior World Championship and the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2023, is the new number 1. Adrián Fernández (Raúl's brother) has already taken Suzuki's place, because the Japanese rider had his picture taken with his new team.

The Malaysian Syarifuddin Azman has not yet secured his place with the MTHelmets - MSi-KTM team. He has collected only five points in 17 Grand Prix and is 27th in the Moto3 World Championship. Martín's team is also negotiating with Ryusei Yamanaka, who now rides for GASGAS and has not lived up to expectations.

Honda Team Asia is completed with 22-year-old Thai rider Tatchakorn Buasri alongside Taiyo Furusato, who celebrated his first World Championship podium in Buriram last weekend.

In general, teams are having a hard time finding riders because Moto3 rookies now have to be 18 years old. But Spaniard Álvaro Carpe, who has already won a Red Bull Rookies Cup race in Misano, for example, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025 (!).

Ajo newcomer Xabi Zurutuza, who has already celebrated two Junior GP victories this season and is currently sixth overall in the standings of this Junior World Championship, will also not reach the GP minimum age of 18 until 4 April 2024. Therefore, he will miss the first two race weekends.

Swiss Noah Dettwiler does not have these worries. His manager Tom Lüthi has transferred him to CIP-Green Power.

The 2024 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team:

Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro

CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Xabier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Ángel Piqueras, Adrián Fernández

Aspar GASGAS Team

David Alonso, Joel Esteban

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory

Collin Veijer, Tatsuki Suzuki

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Joel Kelso

Honda Team Asia

Taiyo Furusato, Tatchakorn Buasri

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler

MT Helmets-MSi KTM

Ivan Ortolá, Ryusei Yamanaha? Syarifuddin Azman?

The 2023 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

Romano Fenati, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team

Stefano Nepa, Ivan Ortolá

CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Joel Kelso

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Filippo Farioli

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Deniz Öncü, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki

Aspar GASGAS Team

Ryusei Yamanaka, David Alonso

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Kaito Toba, Riccardo Rossi

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Racing

Ayumu Sasaki, Collin Veijer

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Ana Carrasco

Honda Team Asia

Mario Aji, Taiyo Furusato

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, David Salvador

MT Helmets-MSi KTM:

Diogo Moreira, Syarifuddin Azman