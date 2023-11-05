Pit Beirer (KTM): Moto3 is not a team sport

The aces from KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna are taking points away from each other in the Moto3 World Championship, while Honda and Masiá are laughing up their sleeves. Pit Beirer comments and understands Dani Holgado's decision not to have surgery.

Because the Spanish Red Bull KTM-Tech3 rider Daniel Holgado gained a lead of up to 41 points last summer, Pierer Mobility AG seemed to be on course for the title again this year after winning the title with Albert Arenas (on KTM 2020), Pedro Acosta (on KTM 2021) and Izan Guevara (on GASGAS 2022). However, three races before the end of the season, Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masiá now leads with 230 points ahead of Sasaki (Husqvarna/213), Alonso (GASGAS/205), Holgado (KTM/205) and Deniz Öncü (KTM/191).

The last few races have revealed that the Pierer group is a free-for-all for all KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS riders, as the top riders have obstructed each other on several occasions and shown little consideration for the title chances of Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna) and David Alonso (GASGAS). The riders of the Pierer brands got in each other's way several times and took precious points away from each other.

"Moto3 is an individual sport and not a team sport," said Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. That's why we as Pierer Mobility can't go in there and tell the drivers: 'You have to help each other. Of course, we would prefer something like that. But in Moto3, these are always separate teams with their own budgets and their own riders. We can't enforce any rules, especially in the Moto3 class. Of course, we ask the riders in every individual meeting: 'Please don't do anything stupid, because you are all faster together if you don't slow each other down. Because if we want to beat Masiá, there's no point in overtaking his opponents, otherwise he'll be gone. He's too strong. Our drivers would all be stronger if they worked together. Masiá has also had a lot of bad luck in his career, but things have been going better for him recently. Sasaki was quite strong at the Grand Prix in Australia and Thailand. Holgado, on the other hand, made a rookie mistake in the race in Indonesia and did not give up his position voluntarily after an offence. He was rightly penalised, but it was an extremely unfortunate penalty for us."

Holgado's setbacks were sometimes caused by an "arm pump" problem, which had already plagued the former world championship leader in Texas and set him back several times in the second half of the race. Despite the recurring numbness, he has resisted surgery to this day.

But Pit Beirer does not blame the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider. "I'm not at all in favour of such young lads simply having their forearms cut open," assures the 1999 250cc Motocross World Championship runner-up. "If the guys were doing targeted and timely training with the right physiotherapists, they wouldn't need to have their forearms operated on at all. I have my own opinion on the subject. Sure, you have to take the step before it destroys your career. But I don't actually think it's normal to have your forearms cut open and your muscles cut up as a teenager. Because that was commonplace earlier in our careers as motocross riders. But with the right training you could avoid the problem. So I don't blame Dani for not having the operation."