Sepang: Sensational victory by rookie Collin Veijer

The 18th and third-to-last Moto3 World Championship race of the season in Sepang was won by the fast Dutch rider Collin Veijer. He secured his country's first GP victory in the smallest class since 1990!

Due to the expected slipstream battles, it was impossible to make a prediction for the Moto3 World Championship race in Malaysia. Masiá was first on the grid ahead of Veijer, Bertelle, Ortolá, Sasaki and Rueda. Kelso, Munõz, Öncü, Moreira, Fenati and Yamanaka lined up in the next two rows. In twelfth place, the Japanese rider had already lost 2.5 seconds on the fastest time. The championship standings after 17 of 20 races: 1. Masiá 230 points. 2. Sasaki 213. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 191. 6. Ortolá 157.

After the start Veijer took the lead ahead of Masiá, Ortolá and Sasaki. 14th Holgado. 16th Alonso.



1st lap: After wild braking manoeuvres, Masiá crossed the finish line as leader ahead of Veijer, Öncü, Sasaki, Ortolá, Muñoz, Rueda, Moreira, Bertelle, Kelso, Fenati. 12th Alonso. 13th Rossi. 14th Holgado. 15th Yamanaka.

Lap 3: Sasaki takes the lead ahead of Masiá, but the Honda rider successfully counters. Alonso already in 10th position on the GASGAS. He is only 1.7 seconds behind 1st place. Sasaki now in the lead ahead of Masiá, Öncü, Veijer, Muñoz, Rueda, Ortolá, and Moreira. 9th Bertelle. 10th Alonso. Fenati crashed.

4th lap: Sasaki 0.186 sec ahead of Öncü, Masiá, Veijer, Muñoz.

5th lap: Alonso crashes for the fourth time this weekend, his title chances are gone. Furusato, Moreira, Rossi and Holgado also crash at Turn 4. Alonso continues and is in 24th place.

6th lap: Sasaki now leads ahead of his Husky team-mate Veijer. At Turn 5 Masiá and Muñoz survive wild slides. The top 8 are only separated by 1.5 seconds!

7th lap: Sasaki leads by 0.141 sec ahead of Masiá and Veijer. 4th Bertelle. 5th Öncü. 6th Rueda. 7th Ortolá. 8th Muõz. Kelso 1.6 sec behind in 9th - 10th A. Fernández. 11th Toba. 12th Artigas. 13th Yamanaka. 14th Farioli.

8th lap: Masiá back in 1st place ahead of Sasajki. 3rd Veijer ahead of Öncü, Bertelle, Rueda, Ortolá and Muñoz. Alonso has retired in the pits.

9th lap: Sasaki is 0.149 sec ahead of Masiá. The Japanese rider on the Husky has never won since Austria. 3rd Veijer. 4th Öncü.

10th lap: Masiá lives up to his reputation as a late brakeman and fends off the attacks of Sasaki, who is now 0.092 sec behind him and fighting for every centimetre. 3rd Veijer. 4th Öncü. 5th Bertelle ahead of Rueda, Ortolá, Muñoz, Toba, Kelso and Artigas.

11th lap: Veijer now in 1st place ahead of Sasaki, Öncü, Masia and Bertelle.

12th lap: Toba and Azman crash. Sasaki in 1st place ahead of Veijer, Masiá and Öncü. 5th Bertelle, + 0.579 sec.

13th lap: KTM rider Rueda collides with Öncü, both crash. After Holgado and Alonso, Öncü is the third title contender to retire. The World Championship could now be decided between Masiá and Sasaki. Masiá in 1st place ahead of Sasaki and Veijer.

14th lap: Sasaki ahead again. 2nd Veijer. 3rd Masiá, + 0.197 sec. 4th Ortolá. 5th Muñoz. 6th Artigas. 7th Kelso.

15th lap: Sasaki leads 11 corners before the finish. Veijer then takes the lead and wins for the first time. 2nd Sasaki ahead of Masiá. 4th Ortolá.

Collin Veijer secured the first victory in the smallest GP class since Hans Spaan (Honda 125) in Brno 1990.

One World Championship decision has already been made: KTM secured the Constructors' World Championship in the Moto3 class for the sixth time since 2012.

Result Moto3 World Championship race, Sepang, 12.11.2013

1st Veijer, Husqvarna, 15 rdn in 33:30.072 min

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.066 sec

3rd Masia, Honda, + 0.328

4th Ortola, KTM, + 6.830

5th Muñoz, KTM, 6.878

6th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 7.191

7th Artigas, CFMOTO, +7.354

8th Kelso, CFMOTO, +7.400

9th Farioli, KTM, +11.175

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, +11.287

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 11.441

12th D. Öncü, KTM, + 14.095

13th Perez, KTM, + 14.490

14th Odgen, Honda, +15.600

15th Whatley, Honda, +17.148

World Championship standings (after 18 of 20 races)

1. Masiá 246. 2. Sasaki 233. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 195. 6. Ortolá 170.