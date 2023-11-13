World championship leader Jaume Masia: It could have been worse

Jaume Masia (Leopard Honda) lost four points to his toughest rival Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact) in the Moto3 race of the Malaysian GP in Sepang. But it could have been nine.

The top riders from KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna are taking points away from each other in the Moto3 World Championship, while Honda and world championship leader Jaume Masia are laughing all the way to the bank.



This was also the case in Malaysia. Collin Veijer and Ayumu Sasaki from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, together with Masia, were more than six seconds ahead of the chasing pack as the final lap of the Sepang International Circuit got underway. Ideally, from Intact's point of view, Sasaki would have won ahead of Veijer and taken nine points from Masia. However, the rookie from the Netherlands put in an outstanding performance and won his first Grand Prix ahead of the Japanese rider.

Masia was no match for the two and finished third, with the Spaniard 13 points ahead of Sasaki in the overall standings ahead of the last two races in Doha, Qatar and Valencia, Spain. David Alonso and Daniel Holgado are 41 points behind and only have a theoretical chance of winning the title.

"A difficult race," said Masia, "The grip on the rear wheel was at the limit in every single corner. I'm happy with the result, as we were able to maintain the lead and achieve another podium finish. We have worked race after race, we will do the same in Qatar and keep fighting until the end."

Adrian Fernandez, the younger brother of MotoGP rider Raul, rounded off the good Leopard team result in fifth place. "The race was fun," grinned the 19-year-old, who had to concede to Ivan Ortola in the finish but stayed ahead of Xavier Artigas and Joel Kelso. "I lost a few positions at the start, but I had a good rhythm and fought my way back step by step. We finished the race with a good result and we have to continue working in an organised way to improve."

Results Moto3 World Championship Sepang/MAL:

1st Veijer, Husqvarna, 15 laps in 33:30.072 min

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.066 sec

3rd Masia, Honda, + 0.328

4th Ortola, KTM, + 6.830

5th Muñoz, KTM, 6.878

6th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 7.191

7th Artigas, CFMOTO, +7.354

8th Kelso, CFMOTO, +7.400

9th Farioli, KTM, +11.175

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, +11.287

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 11.441

12th D. Öncü, KTM, + 14.095

13th Perez, KTM, + 14.490

14th Odgen, Honda, +15.600

15th Whatley, Honda, +17.148

Moto3 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1. Masiá 246. 2. Sasaki 233. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 195. 6. Ortolá 170. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Veijer 130. 9. Muñoz 113. 10. Rueda 111. 11. Nepa 100. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 77. 14. Artigas 76. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Kelso 48. 19. Bertelle 47. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 23. 23. A. Fernández 22. 24. Migno 17. 25. Farioli 14. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Perez 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 362 points (world champion). 2. Honda 297 3. Husqvarna 272. 4. GASGAS 229. 5. CFMOTO 100.



Team World Championship:

1. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 363. 2. Leopard Racing 318. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 306 points. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 282. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 270. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 219. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 124. 10. BOE Motorsports 116. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 82. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 27.