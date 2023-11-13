Moto3-KTM: Joys and sorrows and still a world championship title

At the third-to-last round of the World Championship, it was an upside-down world for the two KTM teams of Ajo and Tech3. The two team leaders were disappointed and the rookies surprised positively.

However, the best race performance to date by Aki Ajo's junior José Antonio Rueda left a tear in the corner of some eyes. Certainly for Rueda himself, but above all for his team-mate Deniz Öncu, who was the victim of a collision with his own team-mate on lap 13. But there was not much bad blood between the two protagonists. "I'm not angry with Rueda. Things like that have happened to me too," said Öncu generously.

Team boss Aki Ajo was also lenient with his youngster. "You have to recognise that this was Rueda's best weekend. He made a big step forward in Sepang. Both of our riders were fighting in the front group. We want to continue like this in Qatar." José Antonio Rueda was almost inconsolable after his crash and apologised to crash victim Öncu, Aki, the KTM factory and everyone else involved.

The retirement of the leader of Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull-KTM-Tech3 team was even more dramatic. On the one hand, Daniel Holgado still had slightly more realistic title chances than Öncu before Sepang. But these were already compromised by his crash in Q2. He was only able to start from 15th place and the dangers in the competitive midfield are well known. Especially when David Alonso, who has already crashed three times this weekend, is riding there. The young Colombian promptly caused crash no.4 on lap 5, which wrecked Holgado plus Furusato, Moreira and Rossi. "I wanted to hold back at the beginning and take it easy on the tyres so that I could attack in the finish," admitted Daniel Holgado, who has most likely been eliminated from the title race as a result of the zero.

It is virtually certain that no KTM rider will be world champion in 2024. Holgado can hardly catch up with Honda ace Jaume Masià and Öncu can only do so if he wins both remaining races and Masià does not score any points and Sasaki, Alonso and Holgado barely score any points. The Turkish Öncü is currently exactly 50 points behind the world championship leader with two races to go.

But there is still room for celebration in Mattighofen and Munderfing. KTM definitely became Moto3 constructors' world champion in Sepang! This is already the fifth brand title, after the Group subsidiary GASGAS was awarded this honour last year with Izan Guevara (7 GP victories) and Sergio Garcia (3 GP victories).

"I had a good weekend, I fought for the win," said Öncü. "I marshalled the race well, but then my team-mate made a mistake and crashed, taking me with him. He's in the learning phase, hopefully it won't happen again. Now we will fight for victory again in Qatar."

The otherwise very consistent Rueda said: "First of all, I would like to apologise to my team-mate Deniz. I made a mistake - and we both crashed as a result. It's a shame, we both could have finished on the podium. On the positive side, we made clear progress over the weekend - with the bike and my riding style."

"It was an unfortunate day for us," said Holgado. "It was difficult to digest this setback at the beginning. But we have to stay positive and do our best in the next two races. There is still a lot within reach and we will fight for that." After all, third place in the world championship is still at stake against David Alonso.

"I'm really happy with this result," said a beaming rookie Filippo Farioli. "The start was difficult because I really wanted to keep up with the front runners. But I was bumped twice by opponents on the first few laps. But my pace was good and I gradually caught up with the front runners. In the end, I achieved my best GP result. That feels good, because the last few races have been difficult for me. In Qatar, I want to achieve a better grid position so that we can keep up with the leading group in the race."

Result Moto3 World Championship race, Sepang, 12/11/2013

1st Veijer, Husqvarna, 15 rdn in 33:30.072 min

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.066 sec

3rd Masià, Honda, + 0.328

4th Ortola, KTM, + 6.830

5th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 7.191

6th Artigas, CFMOTO, +7.354

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, +7.400

8th Farioli, KTM, +11.175

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, +11.287

10th Bertelle, Honda, + 11.441

11th D. Öncü, KTM, + 14.095

12th Perez, KTM, + 14.490

13th Odgen, Honda, + 15.600

14th Whatley, Honda, +17.148

15th Nepa, KTM, +17.195

16th Fellon, KTM, +17.251

17th Muñoz*, KTM, + 33.878

= 27-sec penalty for irresponsible riding.

Moto3 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1. Masià 246. 2. Sasaki 233. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 196. 6. Ortolá 170. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Veijer 130. 9. Muñoz 113. 10. Rueda 111. 11. Nepa 101. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 78. 14. Artigas 77. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Kelso 49. 19. Bertelle 48. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 24. 23. A. Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Farioli 15. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Perez 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM 362 points (World Champion). 2. Honda 297 3. Husqvarna 272. 4. GASGAS 230. 5. CFMOTO 101.

Team World Championship:

1. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 363. 2. Leopard Racing 319. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 307 points. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 283. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 271. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 220. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 126. 10. BOE Motorsports 106. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 83. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.