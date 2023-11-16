Vision Track Honda: Co-operation with Leopard-Honda?

Michael Laverty's Vision Track Team is to develop British talent in the Moto3 World Championship. In order for riders Ogden and Whatley to perform better, a technical collaboration with Leopard Honda is being discussed.

At the Malaysian GP, it leaked out that a collaboration is in the offing between the Leopard Honda Team and the Vision Track Racing Team of ex-racer Michael Laverty, who took over the two Moto3 slots of the Petronas Sprint Team, including personnel, two years ago when Petronas withdrew from the sponsorship deal with Razlan Razali.

Laverty and team manager Taylor Mackenzie have been using the two British talents Scott Ogden and John Whatley for two years - with limited success. That's why TNT TV expert Laverty has been looking around - and is now negotiating a joint venture with Leopard managers Miodrag Kotur and Massimo Vergini.

"I'm in talks with them. The idea is for us to act as a satellite team for them in the future and agree on a collaboration so that we can become more competitive," Laverty told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Like Leopard, the Vision Track Team has its headquarters in Spain. "Leopard always has the best Honda bikes in Moto3. And as we want to improve our performance next year, we are talking about 'technical support' and a possible partnership. Next weekend in Qatar we will know better what is feasible."

One idea is that the Vision Track Team could provide Leopard with advertising space on the Ogden and Whatley bikes in return for technical support.

Under Technical Director Christian Lundberg, Leopard Honda won the Moto3 World Championship in 2015 with Danny Kent, in 2017 with Joan Mir and in 2019 with Lorenzo Dalla Porta. This year, Jaume Masià goes into the final two races with a 13-point lead.

Result Moto3 race, Sepang (12/11/2023):

1st Veijer, Husqvarna, 15 rdn in 33:30.072 min

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.066 sec

3rd Masià, Honda, + 0.328

4th Ortola, KTM, + 6.830

5th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 7.191

6th Artigas, CFMOTO, +7.354

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, +7.400

8th Farioli, KTM, +11.175

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, +11.287

10th Bertelle, Honda, + 11.441

11th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 14.095

12th Perez, KTM, + 14.490

13th Ogden, Honda, + 15.600

14th Whatley, Honda, +17.148

15th Nepa, KTM, +17.195

16th Fellon, KTM, +17.251

17th Muñoz*, KTM, + 33.878



*= 27-sec penalty for irresponsible riding.

Moto3 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1. Masià 246. 2. Sasaki 233. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 196. 6. Ortolá 170. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Veijer 130. 9. Muñoz 113. 10. Rueda 111. 11. Nepa 101. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 78. 14. Artigas 77. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Kelso 49. 19. Bertelle 48. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Ogden 24. 23. A. Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Farioli 15. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Perez 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM 362 points (World Champion). 2. Honda 297 3. Husqvarna 272. 4. GASGAS 230. 5. CFMOTO 101.

Team World Championship:

1. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 363. 2. Leopard Racing 319. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 307 points. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 283. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 271. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 220. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 126. 10. BOE Motorsports 106. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 83. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.