First match point for Jaume Masià: All combinations

Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masià goes into the Qatar GP with a 13-point lead over Ayumu Sasaki and has the chance to be crowned Moto3 World Champion 2023 one Grand Prix before the end in Doha on Sunday.

In third place at the Malaysian GP, Jaume Masià held a 13-point lead over his closest rival in the championship standings because Ayumu Sasaki once again lost the battle for victory on the last lap - in Sepang even against his team-mate from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team, the strong rookie Collin Veijer.

This means that Masià has a first match point in the title fight at the Qatar GP, which for once is not the season opener but the penultimate showdown of the season. The three-time winner of the season must extend his lead to at least 25 points in order to decide the world championship in his favour early on Sunday.

In purely mathematical terms, David Alonso and Dani Holgado (each 41 points behind) and Deniz Öncü (50 points behind and also with three wins this season) still have a chance of winning the championship with two races to go. Realistically, however, Masià has to orientate himself on Sasaki above all.

Jaume Masià will be crowned Moto3 World Champion 2023 in Doha if:

He wins and Sasaki does not finish higher than 4th place.

He finishes second and Sasaki finishes no better than eighth.

He finishes third and Sasaki finishes no better than 12th.

He finishes fourth and Sasaki does not finish higher than 15th.

Incidentally, the Leopard Honda team has won the Moto3 World Championship three times so far with Danny Kent (2015), Joan Mir (2017) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (2019) - always in odd-numbered years. In 2021, super talent Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) interrupted the series; Masià could build on the success of his predecessors again in 2023.

Result Moto3 race, Sepang (12.11.2023):

1st Veijer, Husqvarna, 15 rdn in 33:30.072 min

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.066 sec

3rd Masià, Honda, + 0.328

4th Ortolá, KTM, + 6.830

5th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 7.191

6th Artigas, CFMOTO, +7.354

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, +7.400

8th Farioli, KTM, +11.175

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, +11.287

10th Bertelle, Honda, + 11.441

11th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 14.095

12th Perez, KTM, + 14.490

13th Ogden, Honda, + 15.600

14th Whatley, Honda, +17.148

15th Nepa, KTM, +17.195

16th Fellon, KTM, +17.251

17th Muñoz*, KTM, + 33.878



*= 27-sec penalty for irresponsible riding.

Moto3 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1st Masià, 246 points. 2. Sasaki 233. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 196. 6. Ortolá 170. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Veijer 130. 9. Muñoz 113. 10. Rueda 111. 11. Nepa 101. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 78. 14. Artigas 77. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Kelso 49. 19. Bertelle 48. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Ogden 24. 23. A. Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Farioli 15. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Perez 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 362 points (world champion). 2. Honda 297 3. Husqvarna 272. 4. GASGAS 230. 5. CFMOTO 101.

Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 363 points. 2. Leopard Racing 319. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 307 points. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 283. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 271. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 220. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 126. 10. BOE Motorsports 106. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 83. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.