Doha: Jaume Masià crowns himself world champion with victory

Jaume Masià had his first match point in the 2023 Moto3 title fight at the Qatar GP from 10th on the grid. His great rival Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) had the better starting position with 4th on the grid, but the two soon met on the track and fought a sometimes aggressive battle over long stretches.

This is how the race went:

Start: Deniz Öncü takes the lead ahead of pole-setter Dani Holgado and Ayumu Sasaki. However, Öncü made a false start and was handed a double long lap penalty.



Lap 2: Öncü turns into the long lap for the first time and drops back to 17th place. Sasaki takes the lead ahead of Moreira, Holgado, Masia, Alonso, Ortolá, Kelso, Veijer, Muñoz and Perez.



Lap 3: Things get heated between title rivals Masia and Sasaki, the Leopard Honda rider pushes the Husqvarna rider wide in turn 6 - and they drop back from the top to 5th (Masia) and 8th (Sasaki). Deniz Öncü is only 25th after his second long lap (+ 4 sec).



4th lap: Holgado leads ahead of Ortolá, Moreira, Masia, Sasaki, Alonso and Muñoz. Farioli crashes, Rueda receives a double long lap penalty for the incident.



Lap 5: Masia storms to the front at the start-finish line, but Holgado asserts himself in first place in turn 1, which he also defends against Ortolá, including contact. The leading group is still large, with 16 riders within about two seconds of each other.



Lap 6: The slipstream battle is repeated lap after lap at the start-finish, with Ortolá taking the lead this time. Sasaki moves decisively into second place ahead of Masia, but the latter counters in turn 15.



Lap 7: Sasaki takes the lead at the start-finish line, but in turn 6 Masia pushes Sasaki to the outside for a second time! The Husqvarna rider drops back to 10th place. The stewards send Masia a behavioural warning on the dashboard. Apart from the duel between the world championship rivals, the leading group is also in turmoil: Kelso goes wide in the first corner and drops back from P5 to P13. Moreira crashes in turn 15, Ortolá receives a double long lap penalty for irresponsible driving.



Lap 8: Holgado leads, Sasaki takes revenge on Masia and is back up to P2.



9th lap: Sasaki replaces Holgado at the front. Masia, Alonso and Muñoz follow closely behind.



Lap 10: The classification is shuffled again over the start-finish line: Holgado back in P1, Masia in second place ahead of Sasaki again. Ortolá completes the first long lap and drops out of the points from P7. This opens up a small gap after the top six (Holgado, Sasaki, Alonso, Masia, Muñoz and Veijer). Masia's team-mate Adrian Fernández fights to catch up with the leading group.



Lap 11: Behind Holgado, Sasaki and Masia overtake each other several times - this time cleanly despite slight contact, but the Leopard Honda rider still gives a quick hand signal. The pace slows down, the group gets bigger again.



Lap 12: With five laps to go, the top 15 - still led by Holgado - are separated by just two seconds.



Lap 13: Masia takes the lead, Sasaki moves into second place - and the next duels between the title rivals, who are not afraid to take risks.



14th lap: The preliminary decision is made: while Masia leads, Sasaki drops back to 10th place. Yet he entered the first corner in the lead!



Lap 15: Masia leads ahead of Holgado, Alonso, Riccardo Rossi and Deniz Öncü, with a gap of just under a second on Perez. Sasaki in P7.



Last lap: Masia goes into the final lap in the lead and leaves nothing to chance. Behind him, Rossi and Alonso go a little wide in turn 1, allowing Öncü to briefly take second place, but then lose it again to Alonso. Sasaki tries everything, passes Holgado to take 5th place, but then has a near-highsider and drops back to 6th place.

Moto3 race result, Doha (19/11):

1st Masià, Honda, 16 rdn

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.068 sec

3rd Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.163

4th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 0.285

5th Perez, KTM, + 1.553

6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.566

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1.725

8th Toba, Honda, + 1.846

9th Holgado, KTM, + 1.943

10th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 2.019

11th Fenati, Honda, + 3.634

12th Muñoz, KTM, + 4.003

13th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.060

14th Furusato, Honda, + 4.166

15th Ortolá, KTM, + 4.228

Moto3 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Masià, 271 points (World Champion). 2. Sasaki 243. 3. Alonso 225. 4. Holgado 212. 5. Öncü 212. 6. Ortolá 171. 7. Veijer 136. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 111. 10. Muñoz 106. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 101. 13. R. Rossi 79. 14. Yamanaka 78. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 58. 17. Bertelle 57. 18. Kelso 52. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Odgen 24. 23. Adrián Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Perez 15. 26. Farioli 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Aji 4.