Ryusei Yamanaka finds a place in the 2024 Moto3 field
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ryusei Yamanaka has not lived up to expectations in the GASGAS Aspar Team this season; as 14th in the world championship, he is clearly overshadowed by his team-mate David Alonso, who is already third in the world championship in his rookie year with four wins.
Alonso will therefore have a new team-mate next season in the form of 18-year-old Joel Esteban, while Yamanaka's future was uncertain for a long time. But now one thing is certain: the 22-year-old Spaniard will return to the MTHelmets-MSi team in 2024, with whom he finished twelfth in the 2022 World Championship (with a best result of fifth place at Mugello).
"It is special news for us that Ryu is returning to the team because he was one of the riders on our World Championship debut," Óscar Manzano, Sporting Manager of the Spanish Moto3 racing team, officially announced on Wednesday ahead of the season finale in Valencia. "We hope that we can help him back to the placings he deserves, because he did a great job in our first year."
Yamanaka is also looking forward to his return. "Everyone who works at MT Helmets-MSi is like family to me," he enthused. "I like the people in the team and I'm very motivated for next season because I believe we can fight at the top."
The 2024 Moto3 grid
Rivacold Snipers Honda:
David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle
Angeluss MTA Team:
Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro
CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP
Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi
Vision Track Racing Team Honda
Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Xabier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda
Leopard Honda Racing
Ángel Piqueras, Adrián Fernández
Aspar GASGAS Team
David Alonso, Joel Esteban
SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda
Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory
Collin Veijer, Tatsuki Suzuki
BOE Motorsports KTM
David Munõz, Joel Kelso
Honda Team Asia
Taiyo Furusato, Tatchakorn Buasri
CIP Green Power KTM
Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler
MT Helmets-MSi KTM
Ivan Ortolá, Ryusei Yamanaka