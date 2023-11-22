Ryusei Yamanaka finds a place in the 2024 Moto3 field

Ryusei Yamanaka has not lived up to expectations in the GASGAS Aspar Team this season; as 14th in the world championship, he is clearly overshadowed by his team-mate David Alonso, who is already third in the world championship in his rookie year with four wins.

Alonso will therefore have a new team-mate next season in the form of 18-year-old Joel Esteban, while Yamanaka's future was uncertain for a long time. But now one thing is certain: the 22-year-old Spaniard will return to the MTHelmets-MSi team in 2024, with whom he finished twelfth in the 2022 World Championship (with a best result of fifth place at Mugello).

"It is special news for us that Ryu is returning to the team because he was one of the riders on our World Championship debut," Óscar Manzano, Sporting Manager of the Spanish Moto3 racing team, officially announced on Wednesday ahead of the season finale in Valencia. "We hope that we can help him back to the placings he deserves, because he did a great job in our first year."

Yamanaka is also looking forward to his return. "Everyone who works at MT Helmets-MSi is like family to me," he enthused. "I like the people in the team and I'm very motivated for next season because I believe we can fight at the top."

The 2024 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team:

Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro

CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Xabier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Ángel Piqueras, Adrián Fernández

Aspar GASGAS Team

David Alonso, Joel Esteban

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory

Collin Veijer, Tatsuki Suzuki

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Joel Kelso

Honda Team Asia

Taiyo Furusato, Tatchakorn Buasri

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler

MT Helmets-MSi KTM

Ivan Ortolá, Ryusei Yamanaka