Peter Öttl: "The officials have completely failed"

Incomprehensible decisions by the FIM stewards have characterised the 2023 GP events since the season opener in Portimão. Jaume Masià's controversial title win in Qatar is the inglorious culmination of this failure.

Peter Öttl has been the owner of a Moto3 GP team since 2016, which was initially run for his son Phillip for three years and after 2018 (Phillip moved to the Moto2 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Tech3 as Marco's team-mate) was reorganised as the Max Racing Team together with Biaggi. Still with KTM in 2019, Arón Canet was runner-up with three wins this season, since then with Husqvarna, from 2020 with two riders each.

The partnership of convenience between Öttl and Biaggi, one of whom brought the team seat and the connection to the Pierer Group, the other sponsors such as Sterilgarda, has won Moto3 races in each of the four years since the joint venture began in 2019, Canet on KTM in 2019, followed by Fenati in Misano in 2020, Fenati at Silverstone in 2021, Ayumu Sasaki in Spielberg in 2022 and McPhee (ahead of Sasaki in Sepang) on Husqvarna. After 2022, Öttl parted ways with Biaggi and agreed a joint venture with the Liqui Moly Moto2 team, bringing the Husqvarna partnership into the Moto2 class. In 2023, the newly formed Husqvarna Moto3 Factory Team made its debut with Sasaki and rookie Collin Veijer in the new constellation and celebrated another double victory in Sepang - Veijer triumphed ahead of title contender Sasaki.

"It was always my goal to ride for the world title with Sasaki and Husqvarna until the finale in Valencia," said team owner Peter Öttl in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "That's what we wanted to achieve in Qatar. The way in which this ambition was taken away from us in Doha and the way in which the title decision was made on Sunday makes me sad. It's sad that the title fight was taken away from us in this way."

"I am convinced that if the race had been fair, we would still have had a realistic chance of winning the title in Valencia," added Peter Öttl. "If a decision like that happens in the last race, where you really have to fight for everything and give everything, that's absolutely acceptable. But I think the way it happened in Qatar is unacceptable. Yes, that's my opinion."

Öttl continued: "You actually have to mention that the race organisers or the stewards totally failed. When you consider how Sasaki was penalised for a minor offence in Argentina in 2022, which ultimately cost him a top position in the World Championship, and when you see what Masià did in Qatar, where a warning was only issued after the second incident, then I lose all confidence in the work of the Race Direction. The way his team-mate Adrián Fernández then intervened was anything but fair. In the run-up to the Qatar GP, I pointed out to the Race Direction in several e-mails that Fernández's behaviour was absolutely unacceptable and that he was ultimately only there to disrupt Sasaki during the training sessions and chase after him. But the officials did nothing despite several requests from me before the Qatar GP. And then they completely failed in Lusail during the race."

The situation was volatile from the outset. Adrián Fernandez, Raúl's younger brother, was still involved in Öttl's Husky Moto3 team in 2021. In 2022, there were scuffles in Aragón because the Spaniard (under contract with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2022) was constantly chasing Sasaki in Moto3 training sessions.

Two mechanics from the Max Racing Team therefore walked towards the Öttl pit on Saturday in qualifying at Aragón and prevented Fernández from driving away by grabbing the front brake. The two were suspended for this reckless behaviour.

In the evening, a brawl broke out between members of the thuggish Fernández clan and an Öttl mechanic, who then had to be taken to hospital in Alcaniz by the German team boss.

The new world champion Masià admitted after his triumph on Sunday that Adrián Fernández had been sent to shadow Sasaki at the Grands Prix in Sepang and Doha. The Japanese rider was then intimidated by two or three controversial "block passes" by the Leopard riders and was promoted to 13th place.

Now the question arises: Did Leopard Honda sack its regular rider Tatsuki Suzuki in the autumn in order to be able to send Adrián Fernández onto the track as a compliant helper, who has an abysmal dislike for the Öttl-Husky team and Sasaki?

Officially, Leopard had released this year's Argentina winner Suzuki because next year's Liqui-Moly-Husky Moto3 rider had his photo taken with his new team, which is actually common practice in the two small classes.

And FIM steward Freddie Spencer will once again have to put up with the accusation that, as a former Honda works rider (in the USA and in the 250cc and 500cc World Championships), he is too lenient when it comes to penalising a Honda rider.

This "team-friendly" riding style of Adrián Fernández is at best common in cycling, in which Leopard is also involved, but it has no place in motorbike racing, where it is considered unclean.

"Moto3 is not a team sport," explained Pierer Mobility Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com after the Sepang GP. "That's why we never intervened with instructions to the teams of our three brands."

Holgado (KTM), Deniz Öncü (KTM), Alonso (GASGAS) and Sasaki (Husqvarna) still had a chance of winning the title in November.

Five-time GP winner Peter Öttl (4 x 50 cc, 1 x 125 cc) knows as an ex-racer how it feels to lose a title fight. As a Krauser works rider, he himself was on his way to winning the World Championship in Brno in 1989 in the 80cc title fight against Derbi works rider Manuel Herreros before his dreams were shattered by a crash on the final lap three corners before the finish line of the final race.

Moto3 race results, Doha (19/11):

1st Masià, Honda, 16 rdn in 33:50.694 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.068 sec

3rd Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.163

4th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 0.285

5th Perez, KTM, + 1.553

6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.566

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1.725

8th Toba, Honda, + 1.846

9th Holgado, KTM, + 1.943

10th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 2.019

11th Fenati, Honda, + 3.634

12th Muñoz, KTM, + 4.003

13th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.060

14th Furusato, Honda, + 4.166

15th Ortolá, KTM, + 4.228

Moto3 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Masià, 271 points (World Champion). 2. Sasaki 243. 3. Alonso 225. 4. Holgado 212. 5. Öncü 212. 6. Ortolá 171. 7. Veijer 136. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 111. 10. Muñoz 106. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 101. 13. R. Rossi 79. 14. Yamanaka 78. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 58. 17. Bertelle 57. 18. Kelso 52. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Odgen 24. 23. Adrián Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Perez 15. 26. Farioli 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 378 points (world champion). 2. Honda 322. 3. Husqvarna 282. 4. GASGAS 250. 5. CFMOTO 104.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 379 points. 2. Leopard Racing 344. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 323. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 303. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 272. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 227. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 129. 10. BOE Motorsports 121. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 62. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.