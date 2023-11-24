Valencia: Red flags after crashes by Öncü & Alonso

FP2 of the Moto3 class at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia was turbulent and had to be interrupted twice. The riders who crashed have since been released from the medical centre.

Red Bull KTM Tech3 ace Daniel Holgado's best time of the day of 1:38.706 min was somewhat overshadowed on Friday afternoon because two of the main protagonists of this Moto3 season, Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar), had serious crashes.

Öncü high-sided hard in turn 4 and was stretchered off to the medical centre. At least the all-clear was given immediately: the rider was conscious. At the same time, the 20-year-old Turk himself gave the thumbs up.

After the track had been cleaned, the session continued - and Alonso had two crashes. After his second crash in turn 11, the red flags had to be waved again.

Fortunately, both drivers should have escaped without serious injury and the race doctors decided not to carry out further checks in hospital. After the checks at the Medical Centre at the track, however, it was decided that Öncü and Alonso would have to be examined again on Saturday morning before the third practice session. Only then will it be clear whether they will be declared "fit" for the rest of the weekend.

The same applies to Joan Mir, who crashed in the first MotoGP practice session: The Repsol Honda factory rider was not diagnosed with any fractures at the hospital in Valencia, but the practice session on Friday afternoon will take place without the 2020 World Champion. He has to undergo a fitness check before FP2 on Saturday.