Bad news: PrüstelGP closes the Moto3 team

The PrüstelGP team surprisingly withdraws from the 2024 Moto3 World Championship, leaving riders and mechanics on the street. The Pierer Group is looking for a more powerful team for CFMOTO.

The CFMOTO PrüstelGP mechanics wandered around the Valencia paddock on Friday evening, worried and distraught. Team owners Ingo and Florian Prüstel, who had travelled to Valencia the day before, decided yesterday at short notice to close the Moto3 team after this season. The technical team is on the streets and has little prospect of finding jobs. Those Moto3 mechanics who wanted to move from Tech3 to PrüstelGP and have quit their jobs at Tech3 are particularly annoyed.

The Prüstel team emerged from the wreckage of Racing Team Germany from Saxony at the 2016 Le Mans GP, and the passionate motorbike racing fan Ingo Prüstel, a successful logistics entrepreneur from Callenberg who had previously been on board as a co-sponsor of RTG, took over the two positions - and the Peugeot motorbikes. The Brno GP was won in the very first year with John McPhee.

In 2019, Prüstel switched to KTM and motorbikes from Pierer Mobility AG, with the Austrians bringing Marco Bezzecchi to the team from Saxony. "Bez" fought for the World Championship title, won three races, but lost to Lorenzo Della Porta (Leopard Honda), "Bez" finished third in the World Championship.

In 2019, the PrüstelGP team suffered a serious setback with the death of promising young Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier.

In the last two years, Prüstel has fielded the team under the sponsorship of CFMoto, a Chinese brand that has entered into far-reaching cooperation agreements with the Pierer Group and holds a 2 per cent stake in Pierer Mobility AG.

2022 was driven by Xavier Artigas and Carlos Tatay. Tatay then switched to the Moto3 European Championship and was replaced by Australian Joel Kelso.

The results in 2023 left a lot to be desired, and main sponsors such as Saxoprint or Redox (this company brought Salac with them) were no longer found. The Pierer Group therefore turned off the money tap for 2023.

"We had to look for another team for our Chinese partner in order to be able to fulfil their requirements," explained Jens Hainbach, Vice President Road Racing at the Pierer Group.

Teo Martín's MTHelmets-MSi team could now switch from KTM to the identical CFMOTO bikes. Due to the poor results, the Pierer Group has made a name for itself. Talks are also being held with GASGAS team boss Jorge Martinez.

Next year's riders Riccardo Rossi and Artigas are on the road. Artigas is now being linked to the Forward Moto2 team.

Although Prüstel also ran a junior academy, it never brought a German rider into the world championship.

This means that the next German GP team after Kiefer Racing will disappear from the World Championship.

In all likelihood, Dorna will not reallocate the two Prüstel places next year, but will reduce the starting field by one two-rider team.

