Valencia: Victory for Sasaki, team title for Husqvarna

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP occupied the first two grid positions at the finale in Valencia with Collin Veijer and Ayumu Sasaki. However, pole-setter Veijer crashed on the inspection lap in the second corner. While the 18-year-old Dutchman swapped his helmet and leathers, his Husqvarna was hastily repaired on the grid - this was done in good time, allowing him to start the race from first place on the grid.

This is how the race went:

Start: Sasaki takes the lead ahead of Veijer. Öncü, Kelso and Ortolá lined up behind him.



Lap 1: Moreira and Perez crash in turn 2, Holgado has to go wide but remains seated. The accident was caused by Artigas, who receives a double long lap penalty.



Lap 2: Veijer takes the lead, Sasaki also loses second place to Öncü at the end of the second lap.



Lap 3: Sasaki regains second place at the start-finish line, but Öncü finds a way past again in the last corner. Lorenzo Fellon crashes in turn 5.



Lap 4: The game is repeated on the straight: Sasaki moves back into 2nd place, restoring the Husqvarna one-two lead. Öncü (3rd) is followed by Kelso, Ortolá, Alonso, Rueda, Muñoz and Masia (9th). Behind the world champion there is already a gap of almost two seconds to his Leopard team-mate Adrian Fernández.



5th lap: Kelso drops back to 5th place behind Alonso and Ortolá.



Lap 6: Veijer continues to lead ahead of Sasaki, Öncü, Alonso, Ortolá, Kelso and Rueda. Muñoz and Masia are around a second behind the leading group of seven.



Lap 7: Masia finally finds a way past Muñoz at turn 14, but he is now 2.5 seconds behind the top six.



9th lap: Sasaki drops back to 4th place behind Öncü and Alonso. Masia (8th) continues to lose ground on the leading group.



10th lap: Sasaki gains another place on the start-finish line against Alonso, but this time Öncü maintains 2nd place behind Veijer.



Lap 11: Sasaki moves back up to second place in turn 1, with Rueda (6th) and Kelso (7th) fighting to catch up. Holgado takes over 8th place from Masia with a strong pace, but more will not be possible for the three-time season winner after the incident on lap 1. There is a gap of more than five seconds in front of him.



Lap 12: Masia even drops out of the top 10.



Lap 13: Alonso pushes back in the last corner, including contact with Öncü, who subsequently loses another place to Ortolá.



Lap 14: Alonso also takes over second place from Sasaki in turn 14.



Lap 15: Veijer continues to lead ahead of Alonso, Sasaki and Ortolá, Öncü can't quite keep up.



16th lap: Sasaki once again ensures a Husqvarna one-two lead - until Veijer goes wide in turn 10 and drops back to 4th place. Sasaki is now the new leader. Ortolá takes over 2nd place from Alonso.



Lap 18: Öncü fights his way back up to the leading quartet.



Lap 19: The top five are just half a second apart, with Sasaki leading ahead of Alonso, Veijer, Ortolá and Öncü before the final lap.



Last lap: Ortolá takes 3rd place from Veijer. Sasaki successfully defends against Alonso this time and takes his first win of the season in his last Moto3 race!

Moto3 race result, Valencia (26/11):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 20 rdn in 33:03.409 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.082 sec

3rd Ortolá, KTM, + 0.128

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.266

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.384

6th Rueda, KTM, + 3.589

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.623

8th Holgado, KTM, + 6.105

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 6.305

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 6.907

11th Furusato, Honda, + 9.166

12th Farioli, KTM, + 9.663

13th Masia, Honda, +10.446

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, +10.556

15th Nepa, KTM, + 11.462

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. R. Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18 Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Odgen 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 3072. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.