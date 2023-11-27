Monday test Valencia: Dettwiler's World Championship adventure begins

The Moto3 and Moto2 riders began their preparations for 2024 with the first official Pirelli test in Valencia on Monday, which was also Noah Dettiler's (CIP-KTM) first outing as a regular World Championship rider.

The first official winter test with the new Pirelli tyres for 2024 took place directly after the season finale in Valencia. As is well known, the Italian manufacturer is replacing Dunlop as the sole supplier in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes. Pirelli will use the existing range of Diablo slicks for this. The tyre sizes specified for the Moto3 bikes were 100/70.17" at the front and 120/70.17" at the rear; for the Moto2 class 125/70-17" at the front and 200/65-17" at the rear.

The times were immediately fast in the bright sunshine: In the Moto2 class, a Boscoscuro rider again led the classification on Monday, but this time Alonso Lopez with a 1:33.061 min. In comparison, a 1:33.314 was enough for Aron Canet to take pole position in the Pons farewell race on Saturday. Canet made his debut in Fantic colours at the Pirelli test and lined up in second place.

In the Moto3 class, Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was fastest in the test with a time of 1:37.300 minutes, which was significantly faster than Collin Veijer's pole time. The Husqvarna works rider had set a 1:38.311 min on Dunlop tyres on Saturday.

Noah Dettwiler, who gained his first experience on the Pirelli tyres and finished 21st on the combined timesheet, spoke of a "change for the better". The 18-year-old began his 2024 World Championship adventure in Valencia on Monday, having already raced once this season in Indonesia as a substitute for his new team CIP Green Power.

"We still need a few more laps to better understand the tyres and the bike and to adapt the set-up. But we are on the right track," said the Swiss rider in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I was able to get to know the team in Indonesia, and I also spent a lot of time with them in Australia. That was certainly positive, so that we don't have these teething problems now and everything can start straight away. Now I'm slowly realising it, now it's really starting," he added with a grin.

Regarding his preparation for his first full season in the Moto3 World Championship, Dettwiler revealed: "I will stay in Valencia for the whole winter. We have put together a group with a few other riders from the World Championship so that we can go training together. There are also riders from the World Championship, from Moto2 and Moto3, so that we can train with faster riders. That is the goal."

For 2024, Noah, who finished in a respectable 20th place at this year's Austrian GP as a wildcard rider, first wants to see where he stands in Qatar at the season opener on 10 March. "And then build from there and move forward step by step," added the only German-speaking GP regular for the coming season. "There is always pressure - from the team, from the sponsors and most of all from yourself, but it is no additional pressure for me that I am the only German-speaking World Championship rider."

Moto3 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):

1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min

2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383

3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675

4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833

5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849

6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878

7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966

9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991

10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017

11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101

12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211

13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219

14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433

15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514

16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659

17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696

18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777

19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967

20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102

21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204

22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291

23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405

- Fellon, KTM, no time

Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov.):

1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322

8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378

9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390

10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501

12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526

13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630

16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648

17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662

18th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673

19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764

20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810

21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055

22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189

23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282

24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292

25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173

26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581

27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678

28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230