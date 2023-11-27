Monday test Valencia: Dettwiler's World Championship adventure begins
The first official winter test with the new Pirelli tyres for 2024 took place directly after the season finale in Valencia. As is well known, the Italian manufacturer is replacing Dunlop as the sole supplier in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes. Pirelli will use the existing range of Diablo slicks for this. The tyre sizes specified for the Moto3 bikes were 100/70.17" at the front and 120/70.17" at the rear; for the Moto2 class 125/70-17" at the front and 200/65-17" at the rear.
The times were immediately fast in the bright sunshine: In the Moto2 class, a Boscoscuro rider again led the classification on Monday, but this time Alonso Lopez with a 1:33.061 min. In comparison, a 1:33.314 was enough for Aron Canet to take pole position in the Pons farewell race on Saturday. Canet made his debut in Fantic colours at the Pirelli test and lined up in second place.
In the Moto3 class, Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was fastest in the test with a time of 1:37.300 minutes, which was significantly faster than Collin Veijer's pole time. The Husqvarna works rider had set a 1:38.311 min on Dunlop tyres on Saturday.
Noah Dettwiler, who gained his first experience on the Pirelli tyres and finished 21st on the combined timesheet, spoke of a "change for the better". The 18-year-old began his 2024 World Championship adventure in Valencia on Monday, having already raced once this season in Indonesia as a substitute for his new team CIP Green Power.
"We still need a few more laps to better understand the tyres and the bike and to adapt the set-up. But we are on the right track," said the Swiss rider in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I was able to get to know the team in Indonesia, and I also spent a lot of time with them in Australia. That was certainly positive, so that we don't have these teething problems now and everything can start straight away. Now I'm slowly realising it, now it's really starting," he added with a grin.
Regarding his preparation for his first full season in the Moto3 World Championship, Dettwiler revealed: "I will stay in Valencia for the whole winter. We have put together a group with a few other riders from the World Championship so that we can go training together. There are also riders from the World Championship, from Moto2 and Moto3, so that we can train with faster riders. That is the goal."
For 2024, Noah, who finished in a respectable 20th place at this year's Austrian GP as a wildcard rider, first wants to see where he stands in Qatar at the season opener on 10 March. "And then build from there and move forward step by step," added the only German-speaking GP regular for the coming season. "There is always pressure - from the team, from the sponsors and most of all from yourself, but it is no additional pressure for me that I am the only German-speaking World Championship rider."
Moto3 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):
1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min
2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383
3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675
4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833
5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849
6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878
7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961
8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966
9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991
10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017
11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101
12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211
13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219
14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433
15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514
16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659
17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696
18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777
19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967
20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102
21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204
22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291
23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405
- Fellon, KTM, no time
Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov.):
1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311
7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322
8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378
9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390
10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392
11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501
12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526
13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581
15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630
16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648
17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662
18th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673
19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764
20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810
21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055
22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189
23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282
24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292
25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173
26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581
27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678
28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230