Moto3 transfers 2024: Difficult search for stars

Because the young Moto3 riders want to move up to the Moto2 World Championship more and more quickly, the teams can hardly find any promising title contenders. At least former world championship leader Dani Holgado continues to ride for Tech3.

No stone has been left unturned in the Moto3 World Championship teams' line-ups for the 2024 season. This is because some riders are being dropped due to a lack of riding skills, while others are being promoted to the Moto2 World Championship. For example, Jaume Masiá (SAG), Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

However, Spanish World Championship contender Daniel Holgado (18) from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team has decided to stay in the 250cc class for another year. This is because KTM is building a new Moto3 racing machine for the first time since 2020 - and he wants to win his first Moto3 title in 2024, after finishing fifth this year.

The German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team wanted to compete with Xavier Artigas and the Italian Riccardo Rossi, but closed the team after the final. Australian Joel Kelso joined BOE Motorsports instead of Ana Carrasco. In addition, a new Australian, Jacob Roulstone (from the JuniorGP and the Red Bull Rookies Cup), joins Tech3 in the World Championship. The Pierer Group may now convert the Aspar Moto3 team from GASGAS to CFMOTO.

Liqui-Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl has found a replacement for title contender Sasaki in Tatsuki Suzuki.

At Leopard Honda, exceptional rider Ángel Piqueras, who won the Junior World Championship and the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2023, is the new number 1, with Adrián Fernández (Raúl's brother) taking over second place at Leopard.

Ryusei Yamanaka and Ivan Ortolá will ride for the MTHelmets - MSi-KTM team.

The Honda Team Asia will be completed by Taiyo Furusato, who celebrated his first World Championship podium in Buriram, and 22-year-old Thai rider Tatchakorn Buasri.

In general, the teams are finding it difficult to find riders because the Moto3 rookies now have to be 18 years old. But the Spaniard Álvaro Carpe, for example, who has already won a Red Bull Rookies Cup race in Misano, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025 (!).

Ajo newcomer Xabi Zurutuza, who has already celebrated two Junior GP victories this season and finished sixth overall in the Junior World Championship standings, will also not reach the minimum GP age of 18 until 4 April 2024. He will therefore miss the first two race weekends.

Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler does not have these worries. His manager Tom Lüthi has transferred him to CIP-Green Power.

In the GASGAS Aspar Team, Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka has not lived up to expectations this season, finishing 13th in the world championship and clearly overshadowed by his team-mate David Alonso, who finished third in the world championship in his rookie year with four wins already.

Alonso will therefore have a new team-mate next season in the form of 18-year-old Joel Esteban, while Yamanaka's future was uncertain for a long time. However, it is now clear that the 22-year-old Japanese rider will return to the MTHelmets-MSi team in 2024, with whom he finished twelfth in the 2022 World Championship (with a best result of fifth place at Mugello).

"It is special news for us that Ryu is returning to the team because he was one of the riders on our World Championship debut," Óscar Manzano, Sporting Manager of the Spanish Moto3 racing team, officially announced on Wednesday ahead of the season finale in Valencia. "We hope to help him back to the positions he deserves, because he did a great job in our first year."

Yamanaka is also looking forward to his return. "Everyone who works at MT Helmets-MSi is like family to me," he enthused. "I like the people in the team and I'm very motivated for next season because I believe we can fight at the top."