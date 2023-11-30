Daniel Holgado: Arm pump operation in Madrid today

Daniel Holgado squandered a 41-point lead in the Moto3 World Championship, not least due to "arm pump" problems. The World Championship fifth-placed rider reveals why he is riding Moto3 for another year.

Daniel Holgado had a lead of no less than 41 points as Moto3 World Championship leader in the summer, but he was eliminated from the title fight at the latest in Sepang, when he was pulled out of the race due to David Alonso's highsider, crashed and scored zero points. But the burly little Spaniard, who is coached by Tony Cairoli manager Alberto Martinelli, had long since decided to compete again in the Moto3 World Championship next year - once again with Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull-KTM Tech3 team, of course.

Daniel Holgado already made his world championship debut at the 2021 Catalunya GP; in 15th place, he immediately secured a world championship point on the CIP-KTM. He finished the two Grand Prix in 2021 as a replacement for suspended Tech3 rider Deniz Öncü in Misano and Portimão in 20th and 13th place.

The 2022 Moto3 GP season began with a major setback for the talented rookie, as Holgado had to undergo surgery on his left leg at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona at the end of January after suffering a multi-fragment fracture of the tibia in a training accident on the bike.

Holgado, 2021 Junior World Champion with the GASGAS-Aspar team and third overall in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, joined the Red Bull Ajo team in 2022 before moving to Tech3.

The Red Bull KTM rider is now looking forward to the upcoming season and the new homologation of the KTM RC4, which was used in the Monday test in Barcelona in September and was co-developed by test rider Efren Vazquez.

Holgado: "I'm staying in Moto3 for another year because I'm still young at 18. I also have an amazing team behind me, because the Tech3 team is not only very good, I also feel as comfortable there as I do in my family. I'm also looking forward to the new bike. I think I'll be riding in the Moto2 World Championship in 2025. Because then I have to take the next step in my career."

Holgado's strongest rivals Masià, Sasaki, Moreira and Öncü will already be competing in the Moto2 class in 2024.

"I thought carefully about what I should do in 2024. I'm very happy with my decision, because Red Bull, KTM and Tech3 have helped me a lot. Pit Beirer and Hervé Poncharal are my bosses... We agree that another year in Moto3 is the best solution for me. I'm at an age where I can wait another year before switching classes."

Dani Holgado had already complained about arm pump problems in April, May and June and therefore lost out on some top results, but he never made his complaints public. Hervé Poncharal only revealed this news to SPEEDWEEK.com in August and September.

"The discomfort got better in the autumn, but I always had problems in the last laps of the race," said Holgado, asking the questioner to touch his right forearm. It feels as hard as stone.

"I decided to have surgery on both forearms right after the Valencia GP in Madrid to be free of pain for next season," announced Holgado. "The operation can no longer be avoided. The therapy has alleviated the symptoms, but not eliminated them."

Result Moto3 race, Valencia (26.11.):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 20 rdn in 33:03.409 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.082 sec

3rd Ortolá, KTM, + 0.128

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.266

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.384

6th Rueda, KTM, + 3.589

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.623

8th Holgado, KTM, + 6.105

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 6.305

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 6.907

11th Furusato, Honda, + 9.166

12th Farioli, KTM, + 9.663

13th Masia, Honda, +10.446

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, +10.556

15th Nepa, KTM, + 11.462

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.