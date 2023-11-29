Daniel Holgado breaks lap record on new KTM

KTM has completely revised the Moto3 class racing machine for 2024. At the test in Valencia, the Pierer Mobility Group was rewarded for its development work with the best time and a lap record.

On Monday, the Moto2 and Moto3 class riders were able to test their bikes for the 2024 season in Valencia. Spaniard Daniel Holgado and Moto2 rookie Jacob Roulstone lined up for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team. The special feature of the test day was the tyres: until now, the riders have been riding on Dunlop rubber, but in 2024 Pirelli will supply the standard tyres in the two smaller categories.

After finishing on the podium in Moto3 last weekend, Holgado set the fastest time in the Pirelli test with a 1:37.300 min. In doing so, he beat Darryn Binder's previous lap record by an astonishing 0.986 seconds.

It wasn't just the tyres that were new for the Spaniard: KTM has a different version of the RC250GP for 2024 and the entire racing machine has been revised, including the engine. Holgado was already impressed during the first tests in Silverstone. The new RC250GP was a decisive reason for him to compete in Moto3 for another season. The test results from Valencia confirm his decision.

"I am satisfied with our test day," said Holgado. "We had both the new KTM and the new Pirelli tyres and I was fast. The grip was very good. The team did a great job. I would like to thank both KTM and the Tech3 team for this great day, because we are going into the break with a positive attitude. Now it's time to rest and recover from this intense year."

As always with test drives, the times are only of limited value because the teams follow very different programmes. For the riders, it's mainly about familiarising themselves with changes to the bike and possibly their new teams.

First place in the test and the lap record with the new bike are promising for Holgado, and the times indicate successful development work at KTM.

Times Moto3 test Valencia (27.11.):

1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min

2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383 sec

3. Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675

4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833

5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849

6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878

7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966

9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991

10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017

11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101

12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211

13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219

14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433

15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514

16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659

17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696

18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777

19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967

20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102

21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204

22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291

23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405

- Fellon, KTM, no time