Daniel Holgado breaks lap record on new KTM
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On Monday, the Moto2 and Moto3 class riders were able to test their bikes for the 2024 season in Valencia. Spaniard Daniel Holgado and Moto2 rookie Jacob Roulstone lined up for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team. The special feature of the test day was the tyres: until now, the riders have been riding on Dunlop rubber, but in 2024 Pirelli will supply the standard tyres in the two smaller categories.
After finishing on the podium in Moto3 last weekend, Holgado set the fastest time in the Pirelli test with a 1:37.300 min. In doing so, he beat Darryn Binder's previous lap record by an astonishing 0.986 seconds.
It wasn't just the tyres that were new for the Spaniard: KTM has a different version of the RC250GP for 2024 and the entire racing machine has been revised, including the engine. Holgado was already impressed during the first tests in Silverstone. The new RC250GP was a decisive reason for him to compete in Moto3 for another season. The test results from Valencia confirm his decision.
"I am satisfied with our test day," said Holgado. "We had both the new KTM and the new Pirelli tyres and I was fast. The grip was very good. The team did a great job. I would like to thank both KTM and the Tech3 team for this great day, because we are going into the break with a positive attitude. Now it's time to rest and recover from this intense year."
As always with test drives, the times are only of limited value because the teams follow very different programmes. For the riders, it's mainly about familiarising themselves with changes to the bike and possibly their new teams.
First place in the test and the lap record with the new bike are promising for Holgado, and the times indicate successful development work at KTM.
Times Moto3 test Valencia (27.11.):
1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min
2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383 sec
3. Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675
4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833
5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849
6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878
7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961
8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966
9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991
10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017
11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101
12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211
13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219
14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433
15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514
16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659
17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696
18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777
19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967
20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102
21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204
22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291
23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405
- Fellon, KTM, no time