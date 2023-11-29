After Qatar misery: Victory for Ayumu Sasaki & Husqvarna

One week after losing the World Championship title, Ayumu Sasaki won his last Moto3 race in Valencia and will compete in the Moto2 class next year. Eleven podium finishes, including three third places, seven second places and a magnificent victory at the end, made the 23-year-old runner-up in the world championship, six points behind Jaume Masia (Honda). For Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, this also meant winning the Team World Championship.

"It was a huge relief to stand on the top step of the podium, because it was a great season, but also a tough one," said Sasaki. "In the end, this victory feels so good because the team and I deserved it and we fought for the championship right to the end. In the end, we finished runner-up, but the season was still incredible because I learnt so much this year. And not just 2023, the last two years were very instructive because the team taught me so many things that I will never forget. Winning the last race is a nice way to finish and a good way to celebrate the end of our journey together."

"The last two race weekends of the season were very emotional," commented Team Principal Peter Öttl. "On the one hand Qatar, when we were denied the chance to win the riders' world championship, and this weekend, when the whole team was extremely focussed on what lay ahead. Everyone did an incredibly good job. Ultimately, I'm over the moon that Ayumu finished on the podium in his last race for us and in this class. That was one of the most emotional victories we have celebrated in recent years. In the drivers' world championship, we won the runner-up title with Ayumu and finished seventh with Collin. A big thank you to the entire team for their commitment, which was rewarded with winning the team championship. This is something very special for me, because it underlines the performance of the entire team."

Results Moto3 race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 20 laps in 33:03.409 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.082 sec

3rd Ortolá, KTM, + 0.128

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.266

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.384

6th Rueda, KTM, + 3.589

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.623

8th Holgado, KTM, + 6.105

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 6.305

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 6.907

11th Furusato, Honda, + 9.166

12th Farioli, KTM, + 9.663

13th Masia, Honda, +10.446

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, +10.556

15th Nepa, KTM, + 11.462

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.



Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.



Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.