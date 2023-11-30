Dettwiler: Lüthi focuses on sporting planning

With the first official winter test for 2024, Noah Dettwiler completed his first outing as a regular GP rider on the CIP-KTM in Valencia on Monday, having already made his World Championship debut this season at the Austrian GP with a wildcard and a decent 20th place. He has already made one appearance for his new team as a substitute at the Indonesian GP. However, he still had to learn the ropes in Mandalika in 26th place.

"What a year - I can hardly believe everything that's happened this year," said Noah, looking back. "But I've had a lot of time in the last few weeks to prepare mentally for the step up to the World Championships. I've already been able to spend a few race weekends with the new team and the first test on Monday also showed me that a top environment awaits me for 2024. The atmosphere with the team management and the mechanics is great and the initial findings after the test provide us with a good basis for planning winter training."

Behind the scenes, the course has already been set to create the best possible environment for the 18-year-old Swiss in this new phase of his career. His previous manager, Tom Lüthi, will in future devote himself entirely to sporting planning and hand over general management. This will be taken over by David Kriech, who has already played a key role in all decisions over the past year.

"Now the time has come - the step into the World Championship, which we have been waiting for since the planning of the wildcard at the beginning of 2023, happened last Monday and we were able to confirm with good cooperation with the team and with important findings that we made many important decisions correctly," emphasised Lüthi. "The change in management is also important and probably groundbreaking for Noah, because as a Swiss rider in the international paddock, sporting support is even more important than for a Spaniard or Italian. With my focus exclusively on training and sporting preparation, I want to offer Noah the best possible support."

"I'm delighted that I can now start next year in this constellation with Noah and the support of Tom after the close collaboration last season," added Kriech. "Noah brings great potential with him - for his own sporting success, but also for the presence of the Swiss motorsport scene on the international world championship platform. His family has done a huge amount of important groundwork over the last few years, for which I would like to thank them. Noah is the only German-speaking driver in the WRC and we are all determined to maintain this platform and take it successfully into the future."