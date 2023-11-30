Daniel Holgado: Operation went well

Daniel Holgado decided not to have an operation during the season due to his regular arm pump problems. However, he was often seen carrying large ice packs during the lunch break to alleviate the discomfort in his swollen and hard forearms. However, the 18-year-old Spaniard from Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull KTM Tech3 team repeatedly lost top positions in the second half of the race because he had to slow down due to the numbness in his forearms.

As a result, what was once a commanding 41-point lead in the world championship ended up as fifth place. In the last few weeks, Holgado considered where he should have an operation so that he would no longer be hindered by the effects and symptoms of compartment syndrome, an occupational disease of motorbike racers. He finally opted for Dr Xavier Mir's Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona and reported this evening in good spirits: "The two operations went well."

Holgado set the 2024 version of the new KTM RC4 and a new Moto3 lap record on Monday in Valencia.

Moto3 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):

1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min

2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383

3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675

4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833

5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849

6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878

7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966

9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991

10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017

11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101

12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211

13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219

14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433

15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514

16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659

17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696

18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777

19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967

20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102

21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204

22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291

23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405

- Fellon, KTM, no time

Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov.):

1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322

8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378

9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390

10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501

12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526

13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630

16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648

17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662

18th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673

19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764

20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810

21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055

22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189

23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282

24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292

25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173

26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581

27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678

28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230