Daniel Holgado: Operation went well
Daniel Holgado decided not to have an operation during the season due to his regular arm pump problems. However, he was often seen carrying large ice packs during the lunch break to alleviate the discomfort in his swollen and hard forearms. However, the 18-year-old Spaniard from Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull KTM Tech3 team repeatedly lost top positions in the second half of the race because he had to slow down due to the numbness in his forearms.
As a result, what was once a commanding 41-point lead in the world championship ended up as fifth place. In the last few weeks, Holgado considered where he should have an operation so that he would no longer be hindered by the effects and symptoms of compartment syndrome, an occupational disease of motorbike racers. He finally opted for Dr Xavier Mir's Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona and reported this evening in good spirits: "The two operations went well."
Holgado set the 2024 version of the new KTM RC4 and a new Moto3 lap record on Monday in Valencia.
Moto3 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):
1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min
2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383
3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675
4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833
5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849
6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878
7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961
8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966
9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991
10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017
11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101
12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211
13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219
14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433
15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514
16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659
17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696
18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777
19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967
20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102
21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204
22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291
23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405
- Fellon, KTM, no time
Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov.):
1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311
7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322
8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378
9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390
10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392
11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501
12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526
13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581
15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630
16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648
17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662
18th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673
19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764
20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810
21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055
22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189
23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282
24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292
25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173
26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581
27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678
28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230