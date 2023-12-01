Florian Prüstel: "Will miss the Moto3 world"

The PrüstelGP team is leaving the Moto3 class after many years. Team manager Florian Prüstel bids farewell to the world championship stage with emotional words and looks back on the eventful history of his team.

The start of the GP project was anything but easy: When Florian Prüstel entered the Moto 3 World Championship, he took over a shattered racing team for the Sachsenring GP in 2016. Together with his father Ingo and a strong network of partners, the then rookie team manager rebuilt the team within a few months - and was delighted with John McPhee's GP victory in Brno in his very first year.

In 2018, he switched from Peugeot motorbikes to KTM bikes. It was also the Austrians who brought Marco Bezzecchi to the team from Saxony. The Italian battled for the world title that season and took three race wins. In the end, however, he had to settle for third place in the world championship, with Jorge Martin crowned champion.

The team experienced a difficult time in 2021, as Jason Dupasquier, a promising young rider, died on 30 May 2021 after an accident on the Mugello circuit. To honour the talented Swiss rider, the decision was made not to give up the team.

From 2022, the Saxon racing team then joined forces with the motorbike and ATV brand CFMOTO as a works team in Moto3. The Chinese brand has entered into far-reaching cooperation agreements with the Pierer Group and holds a 2 per cent stake in Pierer Mobility AG.

However, the results in 2023 left a lot to be desired, and because no more main sponsors were found, the Pierer Group turned off the money tap. The decision was therefore made to withdraw from the Moto3 World Championship.

Florian Prüstel explains: "The decision to leave the Moto3 World Championship was anything but easy for us. We have invested a lot of time, passion and commitment in the team over the past few years and have put the structures on a solid and competitive footing."

"We had our successes, especially in the world championship battle with Marco Bezzecchi, but we also had moments of deepest sadness. Our number 50, Jason Dupasquier, will always be remembered as a positive star and we are grateful for the time we spent together," emphasised the team manager.

"Exactly two years ago, we started our journey as the Factory Team for CFMOTO. Together we achieved a historic pole position and three podium finishes with Carlos Tatay, Xavier Artigas and Joel Kelso. We were able to represent the global brand for motorbikes and quads around the world as factory riders, accompanied impressive market launches and are now also a part of CFMOTO's history. It's a time we wouldn't want to miss, but at the same time we're also taking it as an opportunity to clear the stage," continues Florian Prüstel, and emphasises: "Of course, we're not ruling out the possibility of meeting up with the brand again in the future."

"We are grateful for the sincere cooperation and would like to thank all our sponsors, partners and fans for their many years of loyalty. Special thanks to my father and my family for the support that such a task requires. Dear world of Moto3, we will miss you," he adds.