Valencia: A dedicated corner for Moto3 champion Masià

Among the numerous honours that Moto3 World Champion Jaume Masià has received these days was a special recognition from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo: Turn 11 was named after him.

The riding style of Jaume Masià and his Leopard team-mate Adrián Fernández in the title-deciding race in Doha caused a lot of discussion, but for runner-up Ayumu Sasaki there was still a conciliatory conclusion in Valencia with his first win of the season. Masià, on the other hand, even missed the top 10 in his last Moto3 race in 13th place, but the 23-year-old Spaniard celebrated his world championship triumph in front of his home crowd.

Masià, who comes from Algemesí in the province of Valencia, was honoured by the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for his title win with his own corner: Turn 11 of the 4.005 km long race track was chosen. The new Moto3 World Champion is thus in good company: The first corner, for example, has already been named after Jorge "Aspar" Martinez, corner 4 is dedicated to Nico Terol and the sixth corner commemorates Ángel Nieto.

Valencia was also the scene of Masià's Moto2 debut. At the Pirelli test on the Monday after the season finale, the newcomer to the Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team put in a decent performance, half a second behind the fastest time of the day set by Boscoscuro rider Alonso Lopez, making him the fastest newcomer to the class.

"From the very first moment, I felt very comfortable with the bike and especially with the team. We still have work to do, but it's definitely a very familiar team. I got used to the bike better and better throughout the day and was pretty fast. I'm happy about that," reported Masià.

Results Moto3 race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 20 laps in 33:03.409 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.082 sec

3rd Ortolá, KTM, + 0.128

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.266

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.384

6th Rueda, KTM, + 3.589

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.623

8th Holgado, KTM, + 6.105

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 6.305

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 6.907

11th Furusato, Honda, + 9.166

12th Farioli, KTM, + 9.663

13th Masia, Honda, +10.446

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, +10.556

15th Nepa, KTM, + 11.462

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.



Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.



Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.

Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov):

1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1'33.061 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322

8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378

9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390

10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501

12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526

13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630

16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648

17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673

19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764

20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810

21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055

22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189

23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282

24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292

25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173

26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581

27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678

28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230