"Aspar" Martinez forms CFMOTO team in two classes

Jorge Martinez will ride in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships next year in CFMOTO livery instead of GASGAS. In return, the Tech3 team will switch from KTM to GASGAS in the Moto3 World Championship.

Those responsible at Pierer Mobility AG informed Ingo and Florian Prüstel on Wednesday before the World Championship final that the Moto3 budget of the up-and-coming Chinese motorbike brand CFMOTO will no longer be available for the PrüstelGP racing team from Saxony next year.

Two teams were then named as candidates to take over the CFMOTO project, namely the GASGAS Factory Team of Jorge "Aspar" Martinez and the MTHelmntes-MSi-KTM-Moto3 team of Teo Martín, who has taken over the Pons team in Moto2 including the two plates (for Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura) and will form the only Boscoscuro customer team in 2024.

However, one thing is now certain: Jorge Martinez, 2020 Moto2 World Champion on KTM with Albert Arenas, will switch brands for the second time within the Pierer Group and switch from GASGAS to CFMOTO in both World Championship classes (Moto3 and Moto2) next year.

The Martinez team will line up in the Moto3 World Championship with Colombian David Alonso, who celebrated four victories as a rookie in 20213 and finished a superb fourth in the Riders' World Championship. The Moto2 squad remains unchanged with Jake Dixon and Izan Guevara - and will also appear in the CFMOTO livery.

CFMOTO, in which Pierer Mobility AG holds a two per cent stake, has so far invested 1 million euros in the Moto3 project, but this budget will now be transferred to Martinez, giving the Chinese a powerful package - and with Alonso and Dixon two title contenders instead of the mediocre rider duo of Riccardo Rossi and Xavier Artigas at PrüstelGP.

In a more challenging economic environment, the Pierer Group will save itself the marketing budget of GASGAS for the Martinez team after two years, but will do without a GASGAS Moto2 racing team in 2024.

And you can imagine what will happen to the GASGAS Moto3 project. It will be transferred to the Tech3 team of Hervé Poncharal in 2024, who also runs the GASGAS Factory Team in the MotoGP World Championship (2024 with Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta) and is now switching from KTM to GASGAS in the 250cc lightweight class after four years in Moto3.

Dani Holgado, who finished fifth in the world championship, and Jacob Roulstone are under contract as riders.

From a marketing point of view, it made little sense for the Pierer Group to have two Red Bull KTM teams (Rueda, Zurutuza) competing with Tech3 and Ajo.