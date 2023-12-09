Rivacold Honda: Almansa instead of Fenati, new material

Mirko Cecchini's Rivacola Snipers team experienced some bright spots in 2023 with Matteo Bertelle. Now the Italian is eagerly hoping for better material from Honda. Fenati has been replaced.

The Italian Rivacold Snipers Honda Moto3 team with Matteo Bertelle and Romano Fenati may have achieved some respectable successes this year, especially with Bertelle, but Honda has not won a Moto3 title against Pierer Mobility AG in the three years up to 2023. Albert Arenas triumphed on the Aspar KTM in 2000, Acosta won on the Red Bull KTM in 2021 and Izan Guevara took the title on the Aspar team's GASGAS ahead of his team-mate Sergio Garcia in 2022. But this year, Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masià took the world title in Doha in controversial style.

Rivacold Snipers Honda team owner Mirko Cecchini has now been promised improvements to the NSF250 RW by HRC for the coming season. "I hope that we will be more competitive again in 2024," said the Italian in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We definitely need better acceleration. There's nothing wrong with the chassis, that's fine."

Why has Leopard Honda already won four world championship titles in 2015 (Kent), 2017 (Mir), 2019 (Dalla Porta) and 2023 (Masià) and always has the most powerful Honda bikes in the field?

Cecchini: "They have the biggest budget of all the Honda Moto3 teams. If you also have enough money to hire the best riders, you have an excellent basis for success. You also get valuable information for further development. Leopard took care of the smallest technical details."

"We have less money and need young, talented riders who believe in our project. We made a good move with Matteo Bertelle. He was at home in 2022 without a contract! We believed in him; now he has taken a clear step forward with us. That's the key to success - you need a top rider!"

By the way: Cecchini is the Italian plural for marksman. That's why the team boss added the English term "Snipers" to the team name a few years ago.

What Cecchini regrets: Bringing Romano Fenati back for 2023 has proved to be a flop. The Italian is now approaching the permitted age limit and was replaced for 2024 by the fast Junior GP rider David Almansa from Spain, and not only for this reason.

