Ángel Piqueras (17): Title and #36 raise expectations

Ángel Piqueras won both titles in the JuniorGP (formerly Junior World Championship) and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup this season and will follow in prominent footsteps at Leopard Racing in the 2024 Moto3 World Championship.

Ángel Piqueras enters the 2023 World Championship as Junior GP champion and overall winner of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup with the best possible calling card. At Leopard Racing, he also takes the place of this year's Moto3 World Champion Jaume Masià, who moves to the Moto2 class in the Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team.

Piqueras, born in Requena in the province of Valencia, only celebrated his 17th birthday on 30 November. As a title winner in the two most important junior series, he is nevertheless allowed to make his world championship debut before reaching the new GP minimum age of 18.

"Ángel Piqueras is a very mature rider for his age," said Kev Coghlan, his team manager at Estrella Galicia 0,0 in the Junior GP, without any worries. Coghlan has been working with Ángel since 2019 and emphasised in the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP Series video interview: "Even at a very young age, it was clear that he showed a significant maturity when it came to managing races, passing on his feeling on the bike and working with the team. He gave the impression of being much older than he was."

A maturity that is also reflected in Ángel's approach to chasing times. "When I go out on a fast lap, I always like to do it alone because then it depends on you," emphasised the young Spaniard. After his dominant 2023 season (nine out of 14 Rookies Cup race wins, plus four Junior GP season victories), he takes a similar view of racing mode: "It's always better for a rider to get away and make up ten seconds on the times. But if that's not possible, I stay in the group and fight."

Looking ahead to his rookie season in the Moto3 World Championship, Piqueras said: "I'm very happy to be stepping up to the World Championship with Leopard. I think it was a good decision." His successes in the junior classes have raised expectations, but the 17-year-old himself emphasises: "I haven't really set myself a target. It's the world championship, with very good riders. I think first of all it will be important to enjoy it on the bike. Then we'll see how it goes."

Ángel Piqueras wanted to wait for the first day of school first, he said, referring to the 2024 World Championship opener from 8 to 10 March in Doha, Qatar. "And from then on, we'll see what goal we can set ourselves."

In any case, the rookie finished his first official Moto3 test with the new Pirelli tyres on the Monday after the 2023 GP finale in Valencia in ninth place in the top 10 on the Leopard Honda.

His new number 36 is also reminiscent of a highly successful predecessor at Leopard Racing: Joan Mir, 2020 MotoGP World Champion, won the Moto3 title in 2017 with the same number, also in yellow. Piqueras had to say goodbye to his #18 because it has already been confiscated by Matteo Bertelle in the smallest world championship class.

Moto3 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):

1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min

2nd Rueda, KTM, +0.383

3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675

4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833

5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849

6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878

7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966

9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991

10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017

11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101

12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211

13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219

14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433

15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514

16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659

17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696

18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777

19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967

20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102

21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204

22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291

23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405

- Fellon, KTM, no time