A new task for Andrea Migno in the VR46 team

Moto3 rookie Andrea Migno has already found himself without a regular place in the World Championship this season, and in 2024 he will take on a new role alongside his VR46 mates in the MotoGP paddock.

Two-time GP winner Andrea Migno turns 28 on 10 January and could therefore contest one more season in the Moto3 World Championship before he exceeds the age limit. However, he no longer found a place in the field of the smallest GP class.

In the second half of the 2023 season, "Mig" could only be found in the MotoGP paddock as a spectator and TV pundit for Sky Sport Italia.

At the one-day MotoGP test in Valencia at the end of November, the Italian was already wearing the eye-catching yellow and black VR46 team uniform, and on Wednesday Valentino Rossi's team confirmed that Andrea Migno is now Assistant Coach and will also be responsible for video analyses.

While Roberto Locatelli, former coach of the VR46 Riders Academy, will now devote himself entirely to his new role as Moto2 team manager at Fantic Racing, the MotoGP team from Tavullia has brought in reinforcements from its own VR46 Academy ranks for Marco Bezzecchi and newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio. They can also count on Idalio Gavira as coach.

This went unnoticed in the shadow of the great Italian successes in the premier class MotoGP, led by VR46 protégés Bagnaia and Bezzecchi in first and third place in the world championship: In Moto3, things looked anything but rosy for the Italians in 2023. In fact, as Fellon's replacement on the CIP KTM, Migno secured the only podium finish of the season in 3rd place at the Argentinian GP.

In the Moto3 World Championship standings, Stefano Nepa (MTA Team) was the best-placed representative from the boot country in twelfth place, with his personal best being fourth place at the Japan GP in Motegi.

Moto3 World Championship final standings 2023 after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.