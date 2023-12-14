Daniel Holgado: "The goal is the 2025 Moto2 World Championship"

Daniel Holgado's long-term goal remains the MotoGP World Championship. However, he first wants to make up for missing out on the Moto3 World Championship title in 2024. His short stature at 1.68 metres does not worry him for the premier class.

Daniel Holgado, the Moto3 rider from Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull KTM-Tech3 team, is one of the smaller riders in the 250cc single-cylinder four-stroke class. While some of his colleagues have actually outgrown the entry-level category, such as Artigas, Farioli and Riccardo Rossi, it is easy for the fast Spaniard to make himself small behind the fairing. But will these body dimensions not be a disadvantage in Moto2 or MotoGP one day?

"I'm 1.68 metres tall. Well, maybe only 1.67," says the always friendly and universally popular Daniel Holgado after a moment's thought. The SPEEDWEEK.com reporter measures 196 cm and suggested: "Dani, I could give you 10 cm." He replied with a grin: "Good, I can use that."

"Of course, my plan is to switch to Moto2 in 2025 and later to MotoGP," emphasised Holgado, the 2021 Moto3 Junior World Champion. He rode a GASGAS in Aspar Martinez's junior team, won five races and left Ortolá, Muñoz and Kelso far behind.

What is the biggest bike that the 2023 World Championship fifth-placed rider has ever ridden in a race track training session? "I have a 600cc for training at home," explained Holgado. "I ride it on a karting circuit. I think I would be ready for Moto2 right now. But I want to wait for the ideal time. Experience is very important."

Holgado is not worried, at 167 cm tall he feels he is best equipped for MotoGP. "I don't think Loris Capirossi is any taller either. And Dani Pedrosa is only 1.58 metres tall - and a legend. He's very small, but he's exceptionally fast on the bike. I don't think height will be my problem." He then points to his right hand, the throttle hand. "It's crucial," he grinned.

What's more, today the run-off areas are mostly covered with tarmac - partly because of the car races. The risk of sinking into the gravel and not being able to support themselves with their feet has therefore been drastically reduced for the riders.

Moto3 race result, Valencia (26/11):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 20 rdn in 33:03.409 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.082 sec

3rd Ortolá, KTM, + 0.128

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.266

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.384

6th Rueda, KTM, + 3.589

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.623

8th Holgado, KTM, + 6.105

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 6.305

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 6.907

11th Furusato, Honda, + 9.166

12th Farioli, KTM, + 9.663

13th Masia, Honda, +10.446

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, +10.556

15th Nepa, KTM, + 11.462

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.