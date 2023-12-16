Pit Beirer (KTM) on Moto3: "Predictions difficult"

In the first twelve years of Moto3, Honda won six world championship titles, as did the Pierer Group. In 2024, both manufacturers will compete with newly developed motorbikes. Pit Beirer is curious to see how the balance of power will develop.

The engineers at Pierer Mobility AG have developed a new 250cc single-cylinder four-stroke RC4 racing machine for the 2024 Moto3 World Championship. "We did the last homologation of a new motorbike in Moto3 for 2020," reports Moto3 Project Manager Christian Korntner. "Due to the pandemic, homologation was originally frozen for another year for cost reasons, i.e. until the end of 2021. After that, homologation was extended for another two years out of solidarity with the teams."

Since 2020, only minor technical updates have been allowed for the KTM RC4; according to the regulations, they had to be made available to all teams at the same time. This is because factory prototypes have no longer been permitted in Moto3 since 2015. "With the new RC4 generation, the entire package is new - including the engine. Everything is more compact and the focus is on packaging."

Test rider Efren Vazquez did the majority of the test rides. Some regular riders, such as Dani Holgado, tested the bike for the first time after the Barcelona GP on Monday (4 September), then at the Pirelli tests in Valencia on 27 November and a private test day at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on 29 November.

"With Deniz Öncü, Sasaki and Moreira moving up to Moto2, Dani Holgado at Red Bull KTM Tech3 and David Alonso in the Aspar team will be our most promising title contenders for our four Moto3 brands," says Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG. "But predictions are very difficult in the varied Moto3 class. We once had a very comfortable lead in Moto3 this year, when Dani Holgado had a 41-point advantage, but unfortunately it melted away like butter in the sun."

"But we now have a very strong Moto3 development team in Munderfing. They have now had a long time to work on a new motorbike," Pit Beirer explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's really good for a bike like this when you don't have to deliver something under the stress of the annual homologation, but can test and develop over two or three years. During the coronavirus pandemic, it also made sense for this class not to take the development war to extremes, because the world championship races between Honda and our brands were very evenly matched in terms of material. "+

"Of course, you now have an exciting starting position, because Honda has been developing for three years and we have been developing for three years. So next year there will be a new competitive situation," says Beirer. "The balance of power can shift enormously, but it can also remain a neck-and-neck race. It would be best for the class and everyone involved if it remained a neck-and-neck race. If one brand dominates in Moto3, the forces shift unnecessarily. We have a new bike that is better in all aspects, the handling in the corners, the suspension of WP has been further developed, we have a new engine. We believe that we have a good package. But it's only as good as the competition makes it look."

The Pirelli tyres, which are replacing the Dunlop tyres after twelve years, remain a factor of uncertainty. Which bike will be better suited to the Italian tyres?

Beirer: "Nobody knows yet. That's why the first outings with the new bikes and the new tyre brand will be exciting. Moto2 will also be exciting because we are now equipping six Moto2 bikes with WP suspension for the first time since 2019 with Red Bull KTM Ajo, Liqui Moly Husqvarna and Aspar. So we have some exciting things coming up in the two smaller classes."

All Moto3 world champions since 2012

2012: Sandro Cortese (KTM)

2013: Maverick Viñales (KTM)

2014: Alex Márquez (Honda)

2015: Danny Kent (Honda)

2016: Brad Binder (KTM)

2017: Joan Mir (Honda)

2018: Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019: Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda)

2020: Albert Arenas (KTM)

2021: Pedro Acosta (KTM)

2022: Izan Guevara (GASGAS)

2023: Jaume Masià (Honda