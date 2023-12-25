Most successful Moto3 brands: KTM and Honda on a par

With a total of five victories, Honda not only secured the Riders' World Championship title with Jaume Masià in 2023, but also drew level with KTM in the battle for the most successful Moto3 manufacturer: both brands now have 89 GP victories.

In the 20 races of the 2023 Moto3 World Championship, nine different riders made it to the top step of the podium. While Honda secured the Riders' World Championship title with a total of five victories (four by Jaume Masià, one by Tatsuki Suzuki) with Masia, KTM snatched the Constructors' title. The Austrian manufacturer (394 points) won with a 67-point lead over Honda (327).

In addition to KTM, Pierer Mobility AG once again sent three other manufacturers to the Moto3 World Championship this year - GASGAS, Husqvarna and CFMOTO, each on identical motorbikes. As a result, they dominated the Moto3 scene with 15 out of a possible 20 victories.

Winners for the Austrians were David Alonso (GASGAS/4), Daniel Holgado (KTM/3), Deniz Öncü (KTM/3), Ivan Ortolá (KTM/2), Diogo Moreira (KTM/1), Collin Veijer (Husqvarna/1) and Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna/1). The best KTM rider was Öncü in fourth place, while Sasaki represented Pierer Mobility AG as runner-up in the world championship. With CFMOTO, only one brand remained winless.

2022 was the year of GASGAS

Last year's champion Izan Guevara and runner-up Sergio Garcia won half of the 20 Grand Prix races together on GASGAS in 2022. For the first time ever in Moto3 history, GASGAS took the most victories in a single season. Honda was the first runner-up with five victories in 2022. Dennis Foggia contributed four of them, moving up to third place in the all-time Moto3 leaderboard with a total of ten GP victories.

Thanks to GASGAS, four different brands won in the smallest class of the Motorcycle World Championship in 2021 for the first time since 2016. In 2020, there were three brands thanks to Husqvarna.

In previous years, KTM and Honda fought a duel, with the Austrians coming out on top twice in a row in 2020 and 2021. From 2017 to 2019, however, the Japanese manufacturer came out on top each time.

Honda dominated in 2017, taking 17 out of 18 victories and 48 out of 54 podium places. In 2018, the field was more balanced, with KTM (with Marco Bezzecchi) battling for the title as in 2016, with the Austrians winning seven out of 18 races. In 2019, the duel was again clearly in Honda's favour (14:5 wins).

The tide turned in 2020: Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) won the fourth Moto3 title for the Austrian manufacturer on the KTM. Eight of the only 15 Grand Prix races due to coronavirus went to KTM - Arenas won three times, Raul Fernández and Celestino Vietti twice each and Darryn Binder once. Arenas' opening victory in Qatar was also the 100th GP win for KTM across all classes.

All Moto3 world champions

In the Moto3 World Championship, which has been held since 2012 with the approximately 58 hp 250cc single-cylinder four-stroke machines, KTM has won the one-make world championship in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2023. Honda triumphed in the Constructors' Championship in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. 2022 saw this title go to GASGAS.

KTM won the Riders' World Championship in 2012 with Sandro Cortese and 2013 with Maverick Viñales, after which Honda secured two Riders' World Championship titles with Alex Márquez and Danny Kent, before Brad Binder won the third Riders' title for KTM in 2016. Joan Mir, Jorge Martin and Lorenzo Della Porta triumphed again on Honda from 2017 to 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, Arenas and Pedro Acosta won the title for KTM, while Izan Guevara became the first champion on GASGAS in 2022. In the 2023 season, Jaume Masia brought the crown back to the Honda camp.

While there were still 17 World Championship races in the smallest class in 2012 and 2013, there were 18 by 2018, followed by 19 in 2019. In the 2020 coronavirus season, there were only 15, but since then there have been more: in 2021 there were 18 and in 2022, just like 2023, there were a total of 20 World Championship races.

KTM scored the most one-make World Championship points in 2013 with 425 points, compared to 346 in 2012. Honda set a record in 2017 with 445 points, which was not equalled in 2019 (439). In 2014, the Manufacturers' World Championship finished level on points with 384 points each, but KTM had ten wins and Honda only eight.

KTM's winning streak was unique in the 2013 season, when it won all 17 World Championship races and took the top four places in the World Championship with Viñales, Rins, Luis Salom and Alex Márquez.

KTM's winning streak from the 2012 Aragón GP (where Salom won on a Kalex-KTM) to the 2014 Barcelona GP, where Alex Márquez secured Honda's first Moto3 victory with the new NSF 250RW, is also impressive: during this phase, KTM factory riders achieved 27 consecutive victories, an unprecedented record in GP history, which began in 1949. No other factory had ever achieved so many consecutive victories in any class (although this record has since been equalled by Kalex in Moto2).

Cortese scored 325 points when winning the title in 2012 (Salom as runner-up 214), Viñales scored 323 points in 2013 (Rins as runner-up 311) and Izan Guevara won in 2022 with 319 points (against Sergio Garcia with 257). In 2014, Alex Márquez became world champion with 278 points, while Miller scored 276 points. And in 2015, Miguel Oliveira (KTM) lost to Kent with 254 to 260 points.

Incidentally, Red Bull KTM works rider Oliveira scored 140 out of a possible 150 points in the last six races in 2015, while world champion Kent on the Leopard Honda scored just 36.

In 2016, Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Brad Binder secured the title with 319 points.

In 2017, however, Honda's superiority became overwhelming: only five times did a KTM rider climb onto the podium that year: Andrea Migno from the Sky VR46 team as winner in Mugello, Juanfran Guevara in third on the same occasion, Marcos Ramirez after third place at the Sachsenring, then Öttl in second in Spielberg and Ramirez in second in Valencia. In Motegi, Bezzecchi claimed the only Mahindra podium finish of the 2017 season in third place.

Incidentally, Mahindra and Peugeot withdrew from the World Championship after the 2017 season due to a lack of success. TM Racing only took part in the home GP in Italy in 2018 and 2019, but never made it into the World Championship.

The 2012 Moto3 GP winners

Maverick Vinales, FTR Honda (5)

Sandro Cortese, KTM (5)

Luis Salom, Kalex-KTM (2)

Danny Kent, KTM (2)

Louis Rossi, FTR-Honda (1)

Jonas Folger, Kalex-KTM (1)

Romano Fenati, FTR-Honda (1)



Wins in the 2012 World Championship

FTR-Honda (7)

KTM (7)

Kalex-KTM (3)

The 2013 Moto3 GP winners

Luis Salom, KTM (7)

Alex Rins, KTM (6)

Maverick Vinales, KTM (3)

Alex Márquez, KTM (1)



Wins in the 2013 World Championship

KTM (17)

The 2014 Moto3 GP winners

Jack Miller, KTM (6)

Romano Fenati, KTM (4)

Alex Márquez, Honda (3)

Efren Vazquez, Honda (2)

Alex Rins, Honda (2)

Alexis Masbou, Honda (1)



Wins in the 2014 World Championship

KTM (10)

Honda (8)

The 2015 Moto3 GP winners

Danny Kent, Honda (6)

Miguel Oliveira, KTM (6)

Niccolò Antonelli, Honda (2)

Enea Bastianini, Honda (1)

Romano Fenati, KTM (1)

Alexis Masbou, Honda (1)

Livio Loi, Honda (1)



Brand World Championship wins 2015

Honda (11)

KTM (7)

The 2016 Moto3 GP winners

Brad Binder, KTM (7)

Joan Mir, KTM (1)

Romano Fenati, KTM (1)

Jorge Navarro, Honda (2)

Niccolò Antonelli, Honda (1)

Enea Bastianini, Honda (1)

Francesco Bagnaia, Mahindra (2)

John McPhee, Peugeot (1)

Khairul Idham Pawi, Honda (2)



Victories in the 2016 World Championship

Honda (6)

KTM (9)

Mahindra (2)

Peugeot (1)

The 2017 Moto3 GP winners

Joan Mir, Honda (10)

Aron Canet, Honda (3)

Romano Fenati, Honda (3)

Andrea Migno, KTM (1)

Jorge Martin, Honda (1)



Wins in the 2017 World Championship

Honda (17)

KTM (1)

The 2018 Moto3 GP winners

Jorge Martin, Honda (7)

Marco Bezzeccchi, KTM (3)

Alberto Arenas, KTM (2)

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Honda (2)

Enea Bastianini, Honda (1)

Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Honda (1)

Peter Öttl, KTM (1)

Can Öncü, KTM (1)

Victories in the 2018 World Championship

Honda (11)

KTM (7)

The 2019 Moto3 GP winners

Kaito Toba, Honda (1)

Jaume Masia, KTM (1)

Aron Canet, KTM (3)

Niccolò Antonelli, Honda (1)

John McPhee, Honda (1)

Tony Arbolino, Honda (2)

Marcos Ramirez, Honda (2)

Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Honda (4)

Romano Fenati, Honda (1)

Tatsuki Suzuki, Honda (1)

Albert Arenas, KTM (1)

Sergio Garcia, Honda (1)

Victories in the 2019 World Championship

Honda (14)

KTM (5)

The 2020 Moto3 GP winners

Albert Arenas, KTM (3)

Tatsuki Suzuki, Honda (1)

Dennis Foggia, Honda (1)

Celestino Vietti, KTM (2)

John McPhee, Honda (1)

Romano Fenati, Husqvarna (1)

Darryn Binder, KTM (1)

Jaume Masia, Honda (2)

Raul Fernandez, KTM (2)

Tony Arbolino, Honda (1)

Brand World Championship wins 2020

KTM (8)

Honda (6)

Husqvarna (1)

The Moto3 GP winners 2021

Pedro Acosta, KTM (6)

Dennis Foggia, Honda (5)

Sergio Garcia, GASGAS (3)

Jaume Masia, KTM (1)

Romano Fenati, Husqvarna (1)

Izan Guevara, GASGAS (1)

Xavier Artigas, Honda (1)

Brand World Championship victories 2021

KTM (7)

Honda (6)

GASGAS (4)

Husqvarna (1)

The 2022 Moto3 GP winners

Izan Guevara, GASGAS (7)

Dennis Foggia, Honda (4)

Sergio Garcia, GASGAS (3)

Jaume Masia, KTM (2)

Ayumu Sasaki, Husqvarna (2)

Andrea Migno, Honda (1)

John McPhee, Husqvarna (1)

Brand World Championship victories 2022

GASGAS (10)

Honda (5)

Husqvarna (3)

KTM (2)

The 2023 Moto3 GP winners

Jaume Masia, Honda (4)

David Alonso, GASGAS (4)

Daniel Holgado, KTM (3)

Deniz Öncü, KTM (3)

Ivan Ortolá, KTM (2)

Tatsuki Suzuki, Honda (1)

Diogo Moreira, KTM (1)

Collin Veijer, Husqvarna (1)

Ayumu Sasaki, Husqvarna (1)

Brand World Championship victories 2023

KTM (9)

Honda (5)

GASGAS (4)

Husqvarna (2)

The most victorious Moto3 World Championship riders

Romano Fenati (13 victories)

Joan Mir (11 victories)

Dennis Foggia (10 victories)

Luis Salom (9 victories)

Alex Rins (8 victories)

Danny Kent (8 wins)

Maverick Viñales (8 wins)

Jorge Martin (8 wins)

Izan Guevara (8 wins)

Brad Binder (7 wins)

Sergio Garcia (7 wins)

Miguel Oliveira (6 wins)

Jack Miller (6 wins)

Aron Canet (6 wins)

Albert Arenas (6 wins)

Pedro Acosta (6 wins)

Jaume Masia (10 wins)

Sandro Cortese (5 wins)

Lorenzo Dalla Porta (5 victories)

Alex Márquez (4 victories)

Niccolò Antonelli (4 wins)

John McPhee (4 victories)

David Alonso (4 wins)

Enea Bastianini (3 wins)

Marco Bezzecchi (3 victories)

Tony Arbolino (3 wins)

Tatsuki Suzuki (3 victories)

Daniel Holgado (3 wins)

Efren Vazquez (2 victories)

Alexis Masbou (2 wins)

Francesco Bagnaia (2 victories)

Fabio Di Giannantonio (2 victories)

Jorge Navarro (2 wins)

Khairul Idham Pawi (2 wins)

Marcos Ramirez (2 victories)

Celestino Vietti (2 wins)

Raul Fernandez (2 wins)

Andrea Migno (2 wins)

Ayumu Sasaki (3 wins)

Deniz Öncü (3 wins)

Ivan Ortolá (2 wins)

Louis Rossi (1 win)

Jonas Folger (1 win)

Livio Loi (1 win)

Philipp Öttl (1 win)

Can Öncü (1 win)

Kaito Toba (1 win)

Darryn Binder (1 win)

Xavier Artigas (1 win)

Diogo Moreira, KTM (1)

Collin Veijer, Husqvarna (1)

The most successful Moto3 brands

KTM (89 victories)

Honda (89 victories)

GASGAS (18 victories)

FTR-Honda (7 victories)

Husqvarna (7 victories)

Kalex-KTM (3 victories)

Mahindra (2 victories)

Peugeot (1 win)



Total: 216 races