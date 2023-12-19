GP minimum age: exemptions extended in 2024

In principle, a minimum age of 18 has applied in the World Championship since this season, but this reduces the chances of promotion, especially for up-and-coming Moto3 riders. These exceptions apply for 2024.

As early as 2021, those responsible around MotoGP World Championship promoter Dorna and motorbike world federation FIM decided to gradually raise the minimum age as part of the safety discussion following the deaths of Jason Dupasquier (Moto3), Hugo Milan (European Talent Cup) and Dean Berta Viñales (Supersport 300 World Championship).

The new GP minimum age of 18 came into force for all classes with the 2023 season. In the entry-level Moto3 category in particular, however, this caused problems for riders who started their careers at a young age before this rule change and were therefore unable to continue on the originally planned path because they were now too young to move up. At the same time, this made it more difficult for the teams to find drivers.

The Grand Prix Commission therefore decided to extend existing special regulations for the 2024 season: From now on, an exception will be made not only for the respective overall winner, but also for the top 3 from the JuniorGP (formerly Junior World Championship) and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. From the moment their top three position in the aforementioned junior series has been determined, they will be allowed to make their debut in the Moto3 World Championship from the age of 17.

In the Moto2 World Championship, however, only the Moto2 European Champion will be allowed from the age of 17.

The following transitional regulation will also apply in 2024: riders who have already competed in the Moto3 or Moto2 class in previous seasons at the age of 16 or 17 will continue to be allowed to ride there, even if they have not yet reached the new minimum age of 18.