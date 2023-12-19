Jaume Masià: Teamwork as the key to the title

With four wins and a total of ten podium finishes from 20 Grands Prix, Jaume Masià rode to the Moto3 World Championship title in 2023, albeit with the blemish of the much-discussed procedure at the Qatar GP. His response to the criticism.

The 2023 Moto3 title decider was a talking point because Jaume Masià forced his world championship rival Ayumu Sasaki off the line twice in the floodlit race in Lusail and received a conduct warning on his dashboard from the stewards for his riding style, but no penalty.

Masià's Leopard team-mate Adrián Fernández helped as much as he could and also got in Sasaki's way with an aggressive manoeuvre. The Husqvarna Intact rider thus lost his chance of a podium, Masià won and secured the title ahead of the season finale in Valencia.

Masià's statements immediately after the triumph also caused eyebrows to be raised among observers and fans, and now, with a little distance, he spoke to his Spanish colleagues from "Marca" once again about his approach to the world championship fight and his reaction.

The eighth Spanish Moto3 World Champion (in his twelfth season since the class was introduced in 2012) rowed back a little when he said that statements such as "Whether you like it or not, a Spaniard has won" were made in Qatar due to the excitement of the moment. "The truth is that the MotoGP paddock is full of Spaniards. There's no denying that and it's true that the Spaniards are the ones at the front. But that comment of mine was wrong, it was a moment of tension, the adrenalin level was very high. Maybe I misinterpreted some of the actions of the race organisers. The work they do is very complicated and it's difficult to be completely impartial. In a nerve-wracking moment, a small thing is enough to feel offended, but I want to emphasise that I didn't mean to offend any other drivers."

"I'm lucky to be surrounded by people who love me very much," said the 23-year-old (the second oldest Moto3 champion after Albert Arenas) in response to the sometimes harsh criticism he and his team received after winning the title. "You win a world championship over 20 races, it doesn't depend on a single race. I think I did a very good job and that we talked very clearly in our team about what teamwork means, that we would support each other - something that didn't seem to be so clear in the other team."

The Leopard Honda rider also asked himself what would have happened in a final showdown in Valencia - against the many riders from the KTM group. "I wouldn't have liked to have experienced that, but I have an idea of what would have happened," said the four-time winner of the season and the only Honda representative in the top 10 of this year's Moto3 World Championship standings ("That also says something").

According to the Spaniard, the key to success was the complete trust in his team, who worked tirelessly. "When you see a group of people who are so determined to improve and win, you can't sleep peacefully if you don't give 120 per cent. I was constantly thinking about this in my everyday life at home. For me, I had the best bike at all times, despite the differences in acceleration and so on. I got on the bike and thought that it was the best bike and that I had the best team and the best people. That's what got us to the finish line."

With the Moto2 promotion, this year's Moto3 title rivals will both face a new challenge in 2024 - and Masià could not resist a little challenge: "Let's see how Ayumu does, whether he is really such a good rider, whether it was the bike or not... That's one thing we'll see."

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.



Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.



Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.

Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov):

1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1'33.061 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322

8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378

9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390

10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501

12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526

13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630

16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648

17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673

19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764

20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810

21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055

22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189

23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282

24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292

25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173

26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581

27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678

28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230