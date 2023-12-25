NSU: From the knitting machine to the Wankel engine

150 years ago, a company was founded in Riedlingen on the Danube that changed its production three times in the first three decades of its existence before finally achieving world fame in motorbike construction - NSU.

It all began with the manufacture and maintenance of knitting machines. The company grew very quickly in its early days and was relocated to Neckarsulm, 100 kilometres to the north, in 1880.

The first change took place in 1892. Knitting machine production was discontinued and completely replaced by production of bicycles. Also at this time, the company name was reduced from "Neckarsulmer Strickmaschinenfabrik AG" to the three distinctive letters NSU.

In the new century, the Neckarsulm-based company relied on the up-and-coming motorisation and initially had its bicycles powered by combustion engines. In 1905, NSU made the leap to automobile construction. With this and motorbike construction, the company now seemed to have found the right fields of activity. In the first decade of the new century, the vehicles were still emblazoned with the words "Neckarsulm". Later, the company limited itself to the abbreviation and became the most export-orientated German motorbike supplier before the First World War.

The brand was also very successful in motorsport, albeit primarily with two-wheelers. Karl Gassert, for example, won his class at the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man as early as 1911.

Between the two world wars, NSU also struggled with the recession and allied itself with Fiat. Moreover, the Volkswagen Beetle almost didn't become a VW at all, as the first prototype, then known as the Type 32, was commissioned by Dr Ferdinand Porsche from NSU.

NSU only made an appearance in four-wheel motorsport at the beginning of the 1920s. The victories of the riders Klöble and Scholl on their NSU 5/15 PS in 1923 and 1924 on the Berlin AVUS are particularly worth mentioning.

The first big boost in motorbike racing came in 1930 with the designer Walter William Moore. In addition to a wealth of experience, including developing the first ohc engine for Norton, Moore brought his friend and racing driver Tom Bullus with him from the island. Over the next three years, Bullus was able to be entered in the winners' lists almost everywhere.

After he retired from active racing, the Neckarsulm team gave the 350 of 1935 the name Bullus-NSU as a tribute to their former protagonist. But other drivers also celebrated great successes. Franz Islinger, Werner Huth, Paul Rüttchen, Oskar Steinbach and Heiner Fleischmann won the German motorbike championship between the wars.

The highest that could be achieved before the Second World War was the European Championship. Unfortunately, the Neckarsulm team fell short of this goal. The closest they came was at the Sachsenring in 1936, where after a distance of 350 kilometres and a riding time of almost three hours, second and third place went to Oskar Steinbach and Heiner Fleischmann respectively.

After the war, Neckarsulm gradually got back on its feet. Due to the different administrations in East and West Germany, NSU had better conditions than its old competitor DKW, but Neckarsulm could not complain about a lack of problems. Initially, the company produced pretty much everything that could be associated with mobility and could be sold.

The company also began to regain a foothold in motor racing. Former DKW works driver Wilhelm Herz made a name for himself, and not just as a driver. He got the pre-war compressor NSU up and running and set countless world records, some of them on his own initiative.

In 1951, the FIM lifted Germany's isolation from racing. At the same time, supercharging was banned. The engineers between the Neckar and Sulm rivers reacted and derived the Rennfox and Rennmax from their four-cylinder 498 cc twin-cam engine by reducing it to one and two cylinders. NSU returned to the international stage the very next year, but restricted itself to the small displacement classes.

The third world championship race in the 125cc class took place at Solitude in Stuttgart. Here, 400,000 spectators witnessed how Werner Haas relegated the reigning world champion Carlo Ubbiali and the eventual world champion Cecil Sandford to second and third place in the 125cc race. At the Italian Grand Prix, the young rider from Augsburg confirmed that NSU was among the world's best by finishing second. In 1953, Werner Haas became the great dominator in the eighth and quarter-litre classes. He won more than a third of the races held in both. At the end of the year, the 26-year-old was able to call himself double world champion.

For 1954, the Rennfox and Rennmax were given streamlined fairings. Due to various modifications, they were given the nicknames dolphin and later blue whale because of their resemblance to marine mammals. NSU also partnered its young star with Austrian Rupert Hollaus, another four years younger. The new season was also clearly dominated by NSU. At the English TT on the Isle of Man, NSU riders Haas, Hollaus, Armstrong, Müller and Baltisberger took first, second, third, fourth and sixth place, while riders from other brands also failed to find a place on the podium at other events.

But this dominance did not come about by chance. Rather, it was the logical consequence of meticulous preparation, both at the factory and on the race track itself. This included preheating the engine oil, for example. To prevent the drivers from wearing each other out, a kind of stable management was introduced. Hollaus did not seriously attack Haas in the 250cc races and vice versa in the 125cc races. By the halfway point of the season, the two were already world champions in their respective classes. During the training runs for the penultimate race of the year in Monza, the newly crowned eight-litre world champion Rupert Hollaus had a fatal accident. The team withdrew from the race and, shortly afterwards, from the next year's world championship.

The reasons for the withdrawal were complex. One was the negative press about NSU's dominance and the resulting boredom. Nevertheless, NSU was still the quarter-litre world champion in 1955. In addition to the Rennmax for works drivers, NSU had already had the Sportmax for private drivers in its programme since 1954. And it was with just such a Sportmax that Hermann-Paul Müller, who had already been successful on two and four wheels before the war, won the world championship at the tender age of 45.

In the years that followed, the Neckarsulm team only celebrated significant international successes in record-breaking races. The names Gustav Adolf Baumm and Wilhelm Herz are frequently mentioned in this context. Baumm's deckchair successfully continued the long tradition in motorsport, but the two-wheeler boom in Germany gradually ebbed away.

In the mid-sixties, NSU finally ceased motorbike production and looked for other ways. The new innovation was the Wankel engine. The NSU Ro 80 with the rotary piston principle was much admired and was also honoured as "Car of the Year", but the breakthrough never came. In addition, the Neckarsulm-based company's finances were quite thin, so it was looking for a strong partner, i.e. a buyer. In 1969, NSU merged with Auto Union GmbH, based in Ingolstadt, to form Audi NSU Auto Union GmbH. Although this company continued to produce at the Neckarsulm site until 1975, the NSU name finally disappeared from the scene in 1985. Nowadays, NSU GmbH, as an Audi subsidiary, merely serves as a traditional company of Audi AG.