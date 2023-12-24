Sachsenring: Future MotoGP riders wanted

Although Germany no longer plays even a minor role in top-level GP racing, things are at least going well at the Sachsenring at grassroots level: new riders are constantly being recruited with pocket bike taster courses.

With championship titles in all German entry-level series for the AMC Sachsenring youngsters, the success proves the commitment of the sporting organiser of the Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland right. Fynn Kratochwil from Mühlhausen won the ADAC Mini Bike Cup and the MiniGP class, which was organised for the first time in Germany. In the Junior Mini Bike class, Lenny Valentino Jentsch from Chemnitz became a serial winner and title holder. In the ADAC Pocket Bike Cup, Till Trinks from Meerane won the Blata/GRC class and Alwin Munzert from Mülsen the Polini class. Five out of five vacant titles are the proud result.

But it's a tough job to get something off the ground in the first place. To ensure that something keeps coming from below, Ronny Heinrich from Hohenstein-Ernstthal has been in charge of organising two taster courses a year on behalf of the AMC Sachsenring since 2008 - one split day in April and one in September. "It's going really well. For example, we had more registrations than places for our last courses. We are postponing those who couldn't be considered this time to the date in April 2024," reported the 40-year-old.

This also eliminates the question of whether there is or could be a problem with young talent due to the meagre participation of German riders in the world championships and the current withdrawal of the PrüstelGP team from the Moto3 World Championship. "Not in principle, at least not at this level and in our region," said Heinrich. "Thanks to the MotoGP at the Sachsenring, the kids are keen on racing anyway and have international stars like Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez or now successful riders of the younger generation as idols. I'm not worried about the base here. However, it wouldn't be a bad thing if there was more involvement in other regions of Germany. Unfortunately, it's dead in the water there."

This year's two AMC taster courses with a total of 18 participants resulted in six registrations, i.e. a third, for regular training sessions. The cost of a taster course for interested children aged six to nine is 70 euros. This includes the use of the pocket bike and all protective equipment.

However, you don't have to join the club after that, the next step is just training sessions. Depending on your talent, Ronny Heinrich recommends at least six months to a year of training before a guest start at a race becomes an option.

The fee for training in the VSZ karting hall or in summer on the outdoor facilities of Arena E in Mülsen is 30 euros. If you want to get serious about racing, you will need your own pocket bike, which costs around 2000 euros. Another 800 euros or so will be required for your own equipment. Added to this are the travelling and accommodation costs (motorhomes are generally used) for the races. These alone involve travelling around 5000 kilometres throughout Germany.

Information on the next taster courses and getting into racing in general can be found at .