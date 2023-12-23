Hans-Georg Anscheidt: A legend turns 88

Hans-Georg Anscheidt won three world championship titles in the 50 cc shot glass class as a Suzuki works rider in the 1960s. Today he celebrates his 88th birthday and shares memories from another era.

Hans Georg-Anscheidt was born on 23 December 1935 in Königsberg, Prussia (now Kaliningrad). His two-wheeler career began in 1955 and he achieved his first major successes in the early 1960s as a Kreidler works rider, not only excelling in road racing but also in off-road competitions. "I won the international off-road Six Days for Kreidler in Austria in 1960 and in England in 1961," he recalls.

Also on a Kreidler, Anscheidt won the 50cc European Championship in 1961 and the first official World Championship race in the shot glass class in Montjuïc (Spain) in 1962. He took his second world championship victory in Monza at the Grand Prix of Nations. He finished the season in second place overall and confirmed this result with three further victories in 1963. In 1964 he was third and took another victory before switching to Suzuki in 1965.

Anscheidt used the Suzuki RK66 with a two-cylinder, two-stroke engine and 14 gears in the 50cc World Championship. It produced 17.5 hp, was equipped with two 22 mm Mikuni carburettors, weighed 58 kg and managed 176 km/h.

In 1966, 1967 and 1968, Anscheidt won three world championship titles in a row on Suzuki - in the first two years as a Suzuki works rider, but in 1968 as a private rider. His last world championship victory came at the 1968 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, and at the end of the season the three-time world champion and nine-time German champion retired. He celebrated a total of 14 GP victories.

Officially a MotoGP legend since 2023

Anscheidt received another special honour this year: Dorna inducted him into the virtual "Hall of Fame" of the Motorcycle World Championship as a legend on the sidelines of the Sachsenring GP.

The sprightly Hans-Georg Anscheidt was regarded as a gentleman rider and an excellent two-stroke technician and tinkerer. Due to his manageable height of 166 centimetres, he was predestined for the smaller classes, especially the 50cc class, which was on the programme for the first time in the 1962 World Championship. "Back then, as a Kreidler works rider, I was the first racer to win a 50cc World Championship race in Montjuïc. I particularly liked this challenging street circuit; I won four or five world championship races there. I also rode four times on the Isle of Man."

Anscheidt never contested the Sachsenring GP in the GDR because no 50cc class was organised in his time. "I was supposed to ride the Neckermann-MZ at Sachsenring in 1968. But it started bucking and banging after half a lap in practice and then went on strike. That's why I didn't take part in the race."

Release from Kreidler, then to Suzuki

"Kreidler never won a world championship title and in the mid-1960s had no desire to continue," said the champion, who now lives in Bavaria. "Kreidler was in a losing position against the new Japanese giants such as Honda and Suzuki. At a race in Belgium, a messenger from Japan secretly handed me a message telling me to get in touch with Suzuki. Until then, I had only met Mr Kreidler once in six years, because he lived in Switzerland and only rarely came to the factory in Kornwestheim near Stuttgart at night. I told him that Suzuki wanted me to ride the 50cc at the 1965 World Championship final in Suzuka, Japan, and he gave me the go-ahead."

At Suzuki, the German was only known as "Hansgen", and the Japanese primarily trusted him to be successful on the 50cc two-cylinder machine; Anscheidt won the 50cc World Championship twice in 1966 and 1967 in commanding style.

"The Japanese manufacturers withdrew from the World Championship after 1967 due to the rigorous new technical regulations. But Suzuki gave me a 50cc two-cylinder works bike from Katayama. Later, as a kind of reward, I also received two Suzuki 125s for the German Championship. That was extraordinary, because usually all the works bikes were scrapped after the season."

Honda even sank dozens of the works bikes in the sea off Amsterdam to save the costly transport back to Japan.

By the way: Dieter Braun won the eight-litre World Championship in 1970 on another Suzuki from the Anscheidt collection.

The SPEEDWEEK.com reporter admired Anscheidt as early as 1 May 1968 at the motorway race in Salzburg on the 125cc Suzuki. "Yes, I crashed, my motorbike caught fire because it hit the straw bale with the tank first," Hans-Georg remembers this spectacular accident to this day.

A secret that Hans-Georg Anscheidt shared with the reporter 20 years ago, when he still lived in a house in Oliva on the Spanish Costa Blanca: Suzuki even designed a 50 cc three-cylinder against the strong Honda four-stroke competition!

"The engine produced 20 hp. But the power band only ranged from 19,500 to 20,000 rpm. So we would have needed a new gearbox with more than the 14 gears that were available to us on the 50cc twin and the 125cc twin. I tested this prototype in Japan for eight days, but the development was not continued afterwards."

Who were Anscheidt's toughest opponents? "Firstly, I have to mention the Swiss Luigi Taveri on the Honda, then my Suzuki team-mate Hugh Anderson and the Japanese Joshimi Katayama, against whom I battled in the 50cc World Championship for Suzuki."

As slick tyres only came into the World Championship in the mid-1970s, the term tyre choice was a foreign concept in Anscheidt's day. "We had the same tread tyres for dry, wet and mixed conditions. We didn't know slipping or sliding. Either the tyre held - or you crashed."

The balance sheet of Hans-Georg Anscheidt

- 1961: European 50cc champion on a Kreidler

- 1962: 50cc World Championship runner-up on a Kreidler

- 1963: 50cc Vice World Champion on Kreidler

- 1964: 50cc World Championship bronze medallist on Kreidler

- 1966: 50cc World Champion on Suzuki

- 1967: 50cc World Champion on Suzuki

- 1968: 50cc World Champion on Suzuki

- 14 Grand Prix victories

- German 50cc Champion: 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968

- German 125cc champion: 1966 and 1967