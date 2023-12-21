Aspar's successful promotion of young talent

Jorge Martínez's Aspar team placed riders in the top five of the final standings in five classes in the 2023 season, from the European Talent Cup to the Junior GP and the Moto3 World Championship to the Moto2 and MotoE World Championship.

While motorbike GP talent has been sprouting very sparsely in Northern Europe for years and even Germany will no longer have a regular rider in the three GP classes in 2024, almost half of the starting field in the MotoGP class, for example, will be made up of Spaniards. Austria has not fielded a World Championship rider since Michi Ranseder's retirement at the end of 2009 and Max Kofler's brief episode (2021). Switzerland, which still had five Moto2 World Championship riders in the field in 2015 (Lüthi, Aegerter, Krummenacher, Raffin and Mulhauser), will at least field rookie Noah Dettwiler in 2024.

Things look different in Spain: With Jaume Masià and Pedro Acosta, the Spaniards won two world championship titles again in 2023 in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

Jorge Martínez, himself a four-time world champion as a racer, is regarded as a successful talent scout and world champion maker in his home country. His team has won no fewer than nine world championship titles since he retired from active racing.

In 2023, the Aspar team can look back on a total of 17 victories and 34 podium finishes across all categories in almost 80 races, plus a title win by Máximo Quiles in the European Talent Cup. Joel Esteban, who will make his debut in the Moto3 World Championship alongside David Alonso in 2024, celebrated two victories in the JuniorGP (formerly Junior World Championship) and finished on the podium four times.

For his part, Alonso secured the title of "Rookie of the Year" and third place overall in the Moto3 World Championship with four victories and eight podium finishes in commanding style, while the 17-year-old also entered the history books as the first GP winner from Colombia. In the Moto2 World Championship, Jake Dixon collected five podium finishes for Aspar, including two victories. In addition, MotoE saw six podium finishes and two victories by runner-up Jordi Torres in the first official world championship year of the electric series.

SPEEDWEEK.com asked 61-year-old team owner Jorge "Aspar" Martínez why talent development works so well in Spain and how he managed his financial crisis after the years 2016 to 2018.

Aspar, how difficult and time-consuming is it to find all this talent in Spain?

The system that is currently in place in Spain to promote young talent works incredibly well. We have many race tracks, we have an excellent climate and weather, we have very professional teams that receive excellent support. All these ingredients contribute to success.

Does the Spanish Motorcycle Federation also look after young talent? Does it invest money?

No, zero. The junior programmes are all privately financed, 100 percent.



I had financial worries with my MotoGP team from 2016 to 2018 due to the loss of sponsorship money.

Yes, you lost the energy drink manufacturer "Drive M7" from Malaysia despite a valid contract, and the investment company SAMA Global from Qatar also failed to fulfil the contracts. There was talk of 3 million euros in debt?

No, it was even more. Drive M7 had a three-year contract, but they only paid for one year and then pulled out a week before the start of the season in the second year. Nothing was paid for the second and third years.



Sponsor Sama from Qatar agreed for five years. After one year it was over. That plunged me and my team into deep financial difficulties for many years.

Is that why you closed the MotoGP Ducati team after the 2018 season and handed over the seats to Petronas-Yamaha? You also had trouble because of allegations of corruption in connection with the Formula 1 street circuit in Valencia.

Yes, that was in 2015 and 2016, but all proceedings have now been concluded and all allegations are off the table. Since I closed my MotoGP team at the end of 2018, everything has changed for the better.



We are now focussing on the Moto3 and Moto2 classes. We are building up young riders for the future. That's why we are investing a lot of money in our junior school in Spain. We take part in the European Talent Cup, the JuniorGP, the Moto3 and Moto2 European Championships and the MotoE World Championship. So we have five teams.



But we also look after around 100 other talented youngsters between the ages of 12 and 16. We train amateurs who are being prepared for higher tasks. The best riders from this group are then built up for the future.



Ex-racer Nico Terol is heavily involved in the young talent project. He has developed a special training system for the young riders.



As a result, we have won the Junior World Championship three times in the last five years with Raúl Fernández, Izan Guevara and Daniel Holgado. And David Alonso won the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2021, while Holgado finished third.



Our aim is to continue investing a lot of money in these junior programmes in the coming years.

Aspar Martínez's title wins as team owner

2006

Álvaro Bautista, Aprilia, 125 cc

2007

Gabor Talmacsi, Aprilia, 125 cc

2009

Julián Simón, Aprilia, 125 cc

2011

Nicolas Terol, Aprilia, 125 cc

2020

Albert Arenas, KTM, Moto3

2022

Izan Guevara, GASGAS, Moto3

Junior World Championship

2018: Raúl Fernández

2020: Izan Guevara

2021: Daniel Holgado

Jorge Martínez: His title wins as a rider

1986: 80 cc, Derbi

1987: 80 cc, Derbi

1988: 80 and 125 cc, Derbi